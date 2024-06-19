Messi farewell? Vinicius Jr for Ballon d'Or? Copa America set to start

Lionel Messi is third top scorer in international men's football ever with 106 goals [Getty Images]

The Copa America 2024 starts on Thursday in a different continent.

There are some different teams from past editions but the stars are familiar, with Lionel Messi and Vinicius Jr looking to add to their trophy hauls.

BBC Sport takes a closer look at the tournament.

It's not in South America... and neither are six of the teams

The final will be at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami [Getty Images]

South America's continental championship will be played in the United States of America.

And six of the 16 teams are from the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf).

It was also the same for the special edition 2016 Copa America Centenario - but this is the first regular edition of the tournament to be played outside of the continent.

Many of the host cities are in southern states such as California, Texas and Florida - but there are stadia further north too including in New Jersey.

The tournament is being seen as preparation for the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States - along with Canada and Mexico.

The US, Mexico, Jamaica, Canada, Costa Rica and Panama will be the six North American countries joining all 10 South American nations in the Copa America.

Most Copas since 1993 have had 12 countries, including two guests - with Japan and Qatar having played in past editions - but the last one in 2021 just had the 10 South American nations.

Messi's final major tournament?

It could prove to be a final international tournament for one of football's legends, Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 36. But we have said that before.

The Inter Miami player will turn 39 during the next World Cup in two years.

Asked about the 2026 World Cup, he said recently: "It depends on how I feel, how I am physically and knowing whether I’m at the level to be able to compete and help my team-mates.

"There is still a long time until the tournament, but it goes quickly. I don’t know how I will be in that moment."

Messi is aiming for a third winners' medal in a row for his country, after the 2021 Copa America and 2022 World Cup, having never won a senior international tournament until the age of 34.

The final will be played at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami - which is just over 20 miles from the city of Fort Lauderdale where Messi's club currently play.

Argentina, meanwhile, could become the most decorated Copa America side ever if they win the title again. They are currently joint top with Uruguay on 15 trophies.

Could Brazil win seal Ballon d'Or for Vinicius Jr?

Vinicius Jr has won La Liga and the Champions League this year [Getty Images]

Brazil are the second favourites to win the Copa America, behind Argentina.

The 2019 champions are bidding to lift the trophy for the 10th time - and the fourth this century. Nobody else bar Argentina and Uruguay have won more than two.

Among their best hopes of winning the tournament are forwards Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Endrick - who will all be Real Madrid team-mates next season.

Vinicius Jr is the favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after helping Real win La Liga and the Champions League - with team-mate Jude Bellingham of England also thought to be in contention.

Could a continental tournament for either player this summer be a deciding factor?

Endrick, who has scored three goals in five caps, will join Real Madrid from Palmeiras once he turns 18, a week after the Copa America final.

Journeyman 62-year-old manager Dorival Junior has only been in charge since January.

Can Bielsa finally win Copa America?

Marcelo Bielsa is at his first Copa America for 20 years [Getty Images]

Uruguay are managed by Leeds United legend Marcelo Bielsa, who is hoping at the age of 68 to win the Copa America for the first time.

Bielsa was so close in 2004 when he was managing his native Argentina.

Cesar Delgado had put the Argentines 2-1 up against Brazil in the 87th minute but Adriano netted in injury time and Brazil won on penalties in Lima.

That was the last time he was at the Copa America.

Bielsa managed Chile for almost four years but joined just after the 2007 Copa and left months before the 2011 edition.

How does it work?

There are four groups of four teams, with the two top from each group going into the quarter-finals.

The tournament starts with Argentina v Canada on 20 June in Atlanta, and ends with the final in Miami on 14 July.

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, Canada

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, Jamaica

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama, Bolivia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, Costa Rica