Messi expects Inter Miami to be his ‘last club’, says he is not ready to retire yet

Lionel Messi, a few weeks shy of his 37th birthday, said on Wednesday that he intends to finish his career with Inter Miami and that he is not ready to retire.

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup champion said in an exclusive interview with ESPN Argentina journalist Martin Arevalo: “As of today, I think (Inter Miami) is going to be my last club. I’m not ready to leave football, either.”

Messi signed with Inter Miami last summer after two decades in Europe, most of it with FC Barcelona followed by a short stint at Paris Saint Germain. His contract runs through December 2025 and his deal with Miami, valued at $150 million, includes equity in the club upon his retirement.

The Argentine captain, whose national team is in South Florida preparing for the upcoming Copa America tournament, has scored 12 goals and has 13 assists in 12 games for first-place Miami this season.

Messi, who rarely does interviews and has spoken to the Inter Miami media just once since his arrival last July, discussed with ESPN his decision to come to MLS and his relationship with Diego Maradona. He also responded to Kylian Mbappe’s declaration that the European Championship is the toughest tournament in the world.

“This is what I’ve done all of my life; I love playing football. I enjoy the practices and the day-to-day, the games. Yes, there’s a bit of fear that it’s all ending. It’s always there. It was a difficult step leaving Europe to come here [to Miami].

“The fact we won the World Cup helped, it helped a lot, to see things differently. But I try not to think about it. I try to enjoy it. I do that more now because I’m aware that there’s not a lot of time left. So, I have a good time with the club, and am lucky having good teammates and friends by my side.”

Messi’s Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba joined him at Miami and the quartet, along with their wives and children, are enjoying this stage of their lives together.

“I enjoy my time with the national team, where I also have good friends, too, and a lot. I enjoy those small details that I know I’ll miss when I stop playing.”

Messi also spoke about comments made by Real Madrid and France star Kylian Mbappé, comparing the European Championship and the World Cup.

“Well, everybody prioritizes their tournament,” Messi said. “Obviously, the Euro is very important and has the best teams, but he’s leaving out three-time champion Argentina, five-time champion Brazil, two-time champion Uruguay. There are a lot of world champions left off to say that it’s the most difficult tournament.”

Messi won four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga titles with Barcelona and was the Spanish club’s top scorer with 672 goals. He has won more than 40 titles for club and country.

As for his memories of fellow Argentine legend Diego Maradona, he said:

“Obviously, I was sad that he couldn’t experience what we experienced [winning the 2022 World Cup], because I know what he felt for the national team and what he would say about Argentina being world champion again,” Messi said.

“So, I try to remember all the good times that we had together. I know that he loved me a lot, and I loved him, despite what was said in the media. The reality is we had a lot of affection for each other, and since he met me he was always supportive and wanted the best for me. It was a shame that he couldn’t live to experience (the 2022 World Cup) like the rest of the country did.”