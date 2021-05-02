Messi double leads Barca to nail-biting win over Valencia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Thomas ALLNUTT
·4 min read
Team work: Lionel Messi runs to celebrate with Antoine Griezmann
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty but still scored twice, including an exquisite free-kick, as Barcelona edged a five-goal thriller with Valencia on Sunday to stay within touching distance of the top of La Liga.

After Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both won on Saturday, there was no margin for error at Mestalla, where Barca's 3-2 win reduced the gap behind Atletico back to two points, now with four games left to play.

Gabriel Paulista headed Valencia in front early in the second half before Messi missed a penalty, only to smash in from the resulting scramble.

Griezmann and a superb Messi free-kick looked to have then made the victory secure but Carlos Soler's stunning strike from distance left Barcelona holding on at the end, a nerve-wracking win meaning they could overtake Atletico Madrid next weekend if they beat Diego Simeone's side at Camp Nou.

"We knew we would not have any calm games," said Gerard Pique. "We are still in the fight. Calm games mean you're not competing for anything."

After a frantic week in which Real Madrid drew against Real Betis, Atletico lost to Athletic Bilbao and Barca were beaten on Thursday by Granada, order has been restored to some extent this weekend, with all the top three back to winning ways.

Sevilla are now six points behind Atletico and will need to beat Athletic Bilbao on Monday to stay in the mix ahead of their own crunch game next weekend away at Real Madrid.

"The only idea against Atletico is to win," said Pique. "I hope we will be top by the end of the weekend but even if someone else is there, I wouldn't put my house on them being champions."

- Messi the trump card -

Barcelona's key strengths and weaknesses were clearly demonstrated against Valencia where again they proved themselves to be the most creative team in the division while also showing their vulnerabilities at the back.

And if they have one trump card during the run-in, it is Messi, whose double takes his La Liga tally to 28 goals for the season, seven ahead of Karim Benzema and even more remarkable given his relatively slow start. The Argentinian now has seven in his last five games.

Ronald Koeman was banned from the bench after being sent off against Granada, with assistant coach Alfred Schreuder in his place on the line.

Barcelona had the better of the chances in the first half but Valencia could take encouragement from some clear openings on the break.

They should have capitalised early in the second half as Goncalo Guedes ran onto Soler's pass but failed to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen with a poked finish.

But Valencia scored from the resulting corner, Gabriel heading into an empty net at the back post, with Barca claiming a foul on Ter Stegen.

Thierry Correia had stepped across the goalkeeper but it was not enough for a free-kick.

Correia could have made it two shortly after but missed the target and instead, Barcelona scored three times in 12 minutes.

First, Valencia's Toni Lato was guilty of a clear handball to prevent Frenkie de Jong tapping in and while Messi missed the penalty, a tame attempt pushed away by Jasper Cillessen, Sergio Busquets did brilliantly to keep the ball alive.

Gabriel blocked Pedri's volley on the line and in the mayhem, Messi reacted fastest to smash in the rebound.

Six minutes later, Barca were in front, Griezmann finishing after De Jong timed his run perfectly to meet Alba's floated cross, only for his header to be palmed by Cillessen into Griezmann's path.

And then Messi scored the best of the lot, winning a free-kick with an excellent touch away from his marker centrally, on the edge of the box, before curling a delightful shot away from Cillessen's left hand and in off the post.

Barcelona looked secure until Soler set up a dramatic finish by thundering in a shot from 30 yards with seven minutes left to play. Valencia pushed, flooding the box and chipping balls forward but ultimately lacking the final chance they craved.

ta/dj/td

Recommended Stories

  • Lionel Messi at the double as Barcelona hit back to beat Valencia

    Antoine Griezmann was also on target for the visitors.

  • Real Madrid keep pace with leaders Atletico after victory over Osasuna

    The victory for Zinedine Zidane’s second-placed side came after Atletico had gone five points clear earlier on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Elche.

  • Soccer-Premier League talking points

    Watching Gareth Bale score a stylish hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in the 4-0 win over Sheffield United was a bittersweet moment for the club's fans. The Welshman's return on loan from Real Madrid to the club he lit up during his first spell has been something of a damp squib with former manager Jose Mourinho reluctant to give Bale a regular starting place. The 32-year-old has still managed nine league goals from eighth starts, however, and the way he dispatched his first Premier League hat-trick since 2012 will only add to the sense of frustration amongst the club's fans.

  • Conte's obsession with winning pays off for Inter Milan

    Antonio Conte has justified his salary as the highest paid coach in Serie A by toppling his former club Juventus to end Inter Milan's decade-long title drought after two seasons at the helm.

  • Norwich clinch Championship title as relegation fight goes to last day

    Norwich secured their second English Championship title in three seasons with a 4-1 win at home to Reading on Saturday as the battle to avoid relegation went all the way to the last day of the regular season.

  • Man Utd's clash with Liverpool called off by fan protests, Bale hits Spurs hat-trick

    Manchester United's Premier League clash against Liverpool was postponed after furious United fans stormed Old Trafford in protest at the club's owners on Sunday, while Gareth Bale scored a hat-trick as Tottenham thrashed Sheffield United 4-0.

  • Steel Prices Are Soaring. Steel Stocks Are Due for a Fall.

    Steel prices can’t go up forever. Investors should steer themselves away from companies with more debt and a need to invest and favor those that have strong balance sheets.

  • Man City march on – 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

    City will be crowned champions if they beat Chelsea next weekend.

  • Three things we learned: Tottenham – Sheffield United

    Three goals for Gareth Bale, three points for Tottenham.

  • Neymar promises 'warrior' display in City showdown

    Neymar on Sunday promised a warrior-like performance from Paris Saint-Germain in their Champions League semi-final with Manchester City as his team attempts to overhaul a first-leg deficit.

  • 5 biggest takeaways from UFC on ESPN 23: Is Giga Chikadze legit? And is Dominick Reyes done?

    Thoughts and analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC on ESPN 23, which took place Saturday in Las Vegas.

  • Emma Hayes ‘overwhelmed with emotion’ after Chelsea reach Champions League final

    Late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby booked a final date with Barcelona.

  • Diego Maradona care 'inadequate, deficient and reckless' before death, medical board report finds

    A medical board appointed to investigate the death of Diego Maradona has concluded that the soccer star's medical team acted in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," according to a copy of the report shared with Reuters on Friday. Maradona's death in November last year rocked the South American nation where he was revered, prompting a period of mourning and angry finger pointing about who was to blame after the icon's years-long battle with addiction and ill health. Argentine prosecutors launched investigations shortly after Maradona's death at age 60 from heart failure at a house near Buenos Aires, including ordering searches of properties of his personal doctor and probing others involved in his care. Maradona, nicknamed "D10S," a play on the Spanish word for god, and "Pelusa" for his prominent mane of hair, had battled alcohol and drug addiction for many years and had undergone brain surgery in November. In March this year, a medical board appointed by the Justice Ministry met to analyse allegations that members of the health team who attended Maradona did not treat him adequately. "The action of the health team in charge of treating DAM (Diego Armando Maradona) was inadequate, deficient and reckless," said the medical board report dated April 30 and shared with Reuters by a source close to the investigation. The report said Maradona had become seriously unwell and was dying for around 12 hours before his death at around midday on Nov. 25. "He presented unequivocal signs of a prolonged agonising period, so we conclude that the patient was not properly monitored from 00:30 on 11/25/2020," the report added. Reuters could not reach prosecutors and lawyers involved in the case for comment on Friday. Maradona, a world champion with Argentina in the 1986 Cup, played for Barcelona, Napoli, Seville, Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors, and is widely heralded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

  • Nathan Jung Dies: Actor From ‘Star Trek’, ‘The A-Team’ & Many Films Was 74

    Nathan Jung, best known for his portrayal of Genghis Khan in the original Star Trek series, died April 24 at age 74. The location and cause of death has not been disclosed by his friend and attorney, Timothy Tau. Jung began his acting career in 1969 with a role as Genghis Khan in “The Savage […]

  • The Buzzer: Hats off to Craig Smith, McDavid race for 100, Islanders clinch playoff spot

    Craig Smith records a hat trick for the Boston Bruins, Connor McDavid gets close to the 100-point mark, and the New York Islanders officially clinch their playoff spot for the third year in a row.

  • Hazard starts as Real Madrid defeat Osasuna, Atleti scrape past Elche

    Real Madrid held their nerve to beat Osasuna 2-0 in La Liga on Saturday as Eden Hazard made his first start since January, raising the possibility of Zinedine Zidane picking him for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Chelsea.

  • Inter Milan celebrate Serie A title after Atalanta held by Sassuolo

    The Nerazzurri have secured their first league title for 11 years.

  • Virginia raises minimum wage to $9.50 starting today

    Virginia's minimum wage will be raised to $9.50 from $7.25 starting Saturday under a bill that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) signed into law last year.Details: The rate will increase to $12 an hour by Jan. 1, 2023. The law was initially meant to take effect last July, but that was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Washington Post reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNortham and the Virginia legislature said that since businesses were struggling due to the pandemic, they did not want to put more pressure on them, per the Post.The big picture, via the Post: "Virginia joins 29 other states plus the District in setting a higher minimum wage than the national floor."Virginia’s minimum wage has been stuck at $7.25 an hour for the last 12 years.Today, working Virginians will get the long overdue pay raise they deserve—it starts with raising the wage to $9.50, going up to $15 an hour by 2026.Let’s keep building on this progress.— Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) May 1, 2021 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Latest SC suspect in Capitol riot accused of assaulting police with a deadly weapon

    A recent hearing in Florence indicated Nicholas Languerand, an ex-U.S. Army soldier authorities say was among those who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, has ties to QAnon.

  • El Salvador's new assembly votes to oust high chamber judges

    El Salvador’s new Legislative Assembly, controlled by President Nayib Bukele’s New Ideas party, held its first session Saturday with lawmakers voting to remove the magistrates of the constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court. The assembly voted 64 to 19 with one abstention to oust the five magistrates on the chamber, which had angered Bukele by ruling against some of his tougher measures during the pandemic.