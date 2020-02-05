Messi blasts Abidal, asks Barcelona director to name names

Lionel Messi felt compelled to speak after Barcelona’s players were thrown under the bus by director of football Eric Abidal.

The Frenchman won four La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns with Barcelona before replacing Roberto Fernandez as Barca director of football in 2018.

Abidal claimed that the players did not work hard for Ernesto Valverde before he was fired for Quique Setien, and Messi bristled at the director’s words.

Posting a screenshot of Abidal’s interview on Instagram, Messi issued this verdict on his former teammate’s words. From Marca:

“I honestly do not like doing these things, but I think everyone has to be responsible for their tasks and take care of their decisions. The players are responsible for what happens on the pitch and we are also the first to recognise when we’re not doing well. “Those responsible for the sports management must also assume their responsibilities and, above all, take ownership of the decisions they make. Finally, I think that when talking about players, names should be given. Because if not then we are tarred with comments that are said and are not true.”

Abidal’s not going to be pleased with that, and he has little recourse given Messi’s massive power and controlled tongue, let alone the fact that he’s trying to negotiate a new deal with the Argentine.

This chess move backfired.