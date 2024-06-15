Messi bags brace as Argentina thump Guatemala in friendly

Argentina wrapped up their preparation for the upcoming Copa América tournament with a comfortable victory over Guatemala.

Scorers: Messi 12′, 77′, Martínez (P) 39′ ; Martínez (OG) 4′

It was a disastrous start from the world champions, as Lisandro Martínez put the ball into his own net after a deflected free-kick.

But there was little fear for the hosts as they boasted a star-studded squad and it took Leo Messi just eight minutes to pull one back.

Lionel Scaloni’s side found the lead minutes before the half-time break thanks to a Lautaro Martínez penalty, completing the turnaround.

The result was all but wrapped up when Lautaro bagged his second just past the hour mark, putting the cherry on top of a comfortable showing from the Copa América favorites.

Messi followed up his strike partner’s brace by securing one of his own, putting Argentina three ahead in the final 15 minutes.

Next up for La Selección is the Copa América opener Copa América Group A opener against Canada.