Messi, Argentina coming to MetLife Stadium for Copa America

Editor’s note: The story in the video player is about MetLife Stadium hosting the final of the 2026 World Cup.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) – Lionel Messi and Argentina will be coming to MetLife Stadium for a Copa America showdown with Chile next week.

Argentina and Chile are set to face off in a Copa America group stage match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25.

It’s one of three games MetLife Stadium will be hosting throughout the Copa America tournament. MetLife Stadium will host two group stage games and one semifinal match.

More Local News

Uruguay and Bolivia will square off in the second group stage match at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, June 27.

MetLife Stadium will host one of the tournament’s semifinal games on Tuesday, July 9.

Messi and Argentina are the reigning World Cup and Copa America champions.

MetLife Stadium to host World Cup final in 2026

Copa America, the historic South American soccer tournament, will be played entirely throughout the United States this year. The tournament kicks off this Thursday and ends with the final on July 14.

This edition of Copa America features an expanded field of 16 countries, including 10 CONMEBOL teams and six CONCACAF teams.

The teams competing in Copa America are:

Group A: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru

Group B: Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Venezuela

Group C: Bolivia, United States, Panama, Uruguay

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.