Messaggero: Lazio offered Daniel Maldini by agent – two other teams in the hunt

Lazio have been offered the chance to sign Daniel Maldini from AC Milan this summer, a report claims, with an asking price having been established.

Maldini was loaned out to Empoli for the first half of last season in order to get more consistent minutes but he never really found it due to a combination of injury issues and coaching decisions.

He spent the second half of the campaign with Monza and he did a lot better under Raffaele Palladino, scoring four goals and providing one assist across 11 matches, playing both wide on the left and as an attacking midfielder.

According to Il Messaggero (via The Laziali), Lazio are looking for players in that particular role after the sale of Luis Alberto to Al-Duhail and the departure of Daichi Kamada towards Crystal Palace.

The report claims that Milan are looking to sell Daniel Maldini permanently this summer and he has been offered to Lazio by his agents, with Fiorentina and Torino also in the running and a price tag of around €8m set.

At the moment it seems more like Lazio will go for other targets who can play across the front line such as Calvin Stengs, but the chance to land the 22-year-old for a relatively cut-price fee may become more tempting.