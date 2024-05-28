'It's a message to us as seniors that we're not wanted'

A BBC Sport fans' questionnaire invited Premier League season ticket-holders to share their views on the price they pay to watch their team.

You can read about the results and how they were collated here.

At Tottenham, fans from the Save Our Seniors campaign group have protested against the club's decision to phase out a 50% discount that supporters over the age of 65 currently receive from the 2025-26 season.

Spurs fan Alan Fisher spoke to BBC Sport at April's north London derby.

"It is an atrocious decision," he said. "It's a message from the club to us as seniors that we're not wanted, and it is a message to every single fan about how they value loyalty. They don't.

"All they want is someone sitting in that seat who is prepared to pay full price."

In response, Tottenham said the number of senior concession season tickets has increased "four fold" since they left White Hart Lane, and the increase "is clearly not sustainable" and will limit choice for others.