Message received by Jamel Dean after Bucs traded Carlton Davis

TAMPA — They had been together breaking up passes for so long — three years at Auburn, five years with the Bucs — that splitting up cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean came as a surprise to both.

Davis was traded in March to the Detroit Lions with a sixth-round pick in 2024 and 2025 in exchange for a third-rounder. Dean had a hard time believing the news.

For once, they wouldn’t be living, playing or sharing an address in the same city. Only Splitsville.

“It caught me off-guard because I wasn’t even aware of all the stuff that was going on until I got a phone call and I looked on the news and stuff and it said that Carlton got traded, I was like, ‘What!’ ” recalled Dean following an offseason workout Tuesday. “ ‘Oh, okay. That’s, like, random.’ They always say it’s a business though. ...

“It’s kind of a different feeling knowing I’ve been playing football with him for X amount of years and then seeing him not out here is, ugh, kind of different now that my buddy ain’t here.”

Make no mistake, Davis’ ability is not the reason he no longer is in Tampa Bay. It was his unavailability.

When healthy, Davis is among the best man-to-man cover cornerbacks in the NFL. He could lock down the opponent’s best receiver, travel with him all over the field, and make head coach Todd Bowles’ pressure defense come to life.

In 2020, when the Bucs won Super Bowl 55 and held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs without a touchdown, Davis had his best season. He finished the year with 68 total tackles, a career-high four interceptions and 18 passes defended in 14 regular-season games, which tied for second in the league.

But an array of injuries prevented Davis from playing in 16 games the past three seasons. With Davis in the final year of a contract that paid him $14.5 million a year, the Bucs believed it was time to part ways.

Dean, 27, is a few months older than Davis but stayed an extra year at Auburn before entering the NFL draft.

He, too, has been plagued by injuries, missing eight games in the past three seasons. The Bucs can opt out of his $13 million per year salary after the 2024 season.

Dean has gotten the message. He said he has been spending time this offseason working to build a more durable body.

“Mainly just working on the muscles that I’ve probably been neglecting,” Dean said. “When you start compensating for other muscles, that’s when the other injuries start happening. All offseason, I’ve just been working on and just building on different parts of my muscles in different parts of my body so I can be, like, well-balanced.

“Quads, hamstrings, shoulders — everything possible.”

Even without Davis, the Bucs could have their best secondary since the one that helped them win a Lombardi Trophy.

One of those players returned when safety Jordan Whitehead, who spent two seasons with the Jets, signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent.

The Bucs used a third-round pick on Tykee Smith, who led Georgia in tackles and interceptions last season and was part of the Bulldogs’ two-time national championship teams. He is expected to win the job as the nickel cornerback.

Davis will be replaced at cornerback by Zyon McCollum, who played more snaps than either Davis or Dean last season due to their injuries.

“We could be great, man. We could be great,” Dean said of the Bucs secondary. “I feel like if we brought that emotion that we had the first couple years I was here and now Zyon, he stepped up last year and you can see coming into the (organized team activities), he’s matured. He’s starting to get, like, a vet mentality now. I guess he’s starting to connect with next man up. The standard is still the same.”

Just in case the injury bug bites Dean, the Bucs also added Jets cornerback Bryce Hall and Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know everybody and for the most part, everybody is willing to learn and most of them are calm guys and they’re not afraid to ask questions,” Davis said of the newcomers. “They want to be their best selves with this defense, and they know that comes with a lot. I appreciate them being determined to actually work hard during (voluntary workouts).”

Dean is working harder, too, on catching the ball.

He has only seven career interceptions but said he dropped five chances a year ago. Defensive backs coach Kevin Ross has told him this offseason, “You need to start catching balls.”

“I’m like, ‘Okay, I know, I dropped five interceptions last year. I’m sorry. I’m working to improve on that,’ ” Dean said. “So I catch 50 balls a day and then if I get a chance and can catch them from a quarterback, I try. Even though they treat me like the guy who shows up to the party and then just everybody leaves. I just want to get better, too.

“I just want to catch the ball coming from a quarterback. I’ve got to see how they’re throwing it.”

Dean, meanwhile, won’t have to wait long to catch up with Davis. The Bucs play at Detroit in Week 2.

