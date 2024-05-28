A message from Paraag Marathe

An update from the Chairman.

Dear Leeds Supporters,

While we weren’t able to accomplish our final goal of earning promotion this season, I want to thank you all for your continuous support for the club and squad throughout the campaign.

Daniel and the squad earned an impressive 90 points, which is a fantastic achievement and shouldn’t be overlooked. Congratulations to Ipswich Town and Leicester City for their near historic points totals which earned them automatic promotion, and to Southampton for persevering through the Play-Offs.

We enter this summer with the primary goal of putting ourselves in the best position to compete for promotion next season. I can promise you that as we regroup, we’ll be consistent in our approach of operating with a deliberate strategy to put the most competitive team on the pitch that we can.

Above all, your collective energy and passion at Elland Road, and travelling with the squad, will be critical to our next campaign. You are the best supporters in the world and we felt that at every single match this season.

I look forward to seeing you all at Elland Road again soon.

Marching on Together.

Paraag