My message to Arne Slot on the challenge of being Liverpool manager

Rafael Benitez led Liverpool to their fifth European Cup in 2005 and the FA Cup the following year - Martin Rickett/PA

With honesty, hard work and success comes respect and admiration – that is the key to being accepted in the city of Liverpool.

This is not true only at Liverpool, of course. When you have coached around the world you can achieve the same connections at other clubs and in other cities. During my career I have felt privileged to have a similarly good relationship with the supporters of Newcastle United, Napoli, Valencia and Extremadura.

But there were some differences when becoming Liverpool’s manager because of the sheer size of the club, its history and the responsibility to consistently challenge for the biggest honours. I knew from the beginning that it was one of the biggest jobs and opportunities in Europe.

No matter what you think you know, you have to learn quickly what it means to be the Liverpool manager. Every game you are expected to win. Then, if you are winning and playing well, there is an expectation that you will win by three goals.

If you ask my opinion on what awaits Arne Slot, it is important to remember the context because you have to compare Liverpool now to when I joined in 2004.

Following Jürgen Klopp is not easy, but the most important question for any manager going into a new club is always, ‘How good are the players?’ and ‘Can they fit how we want to play?’

If you already have a good team, you can win straight away. There may not be too much to do in the transfer market. But if you are taking over a team coming to the end of a cycle, or where big players want to leave, the challenge is different. Players in their mid-30s will not perform like they did at 28. They are already in decline. The first two or three signings for the new manager are always massive. You have to get it right straight away.

When I joined Liverpool, there was a lot of work to do. Chelsea were very strong and were spending a lot of money. Manchester United were already there, always competing for the title.

Benitez knew he had his work cut out to challenge Chelsea and Manchester United in 2004 - REUTERS/Ian Hodgson

Going against those clubs was a special situation. At Valencia we were going against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético. At Valencia we won their first two league titles in 31 years, and the Uefa Cup. That was the pinnacle of what we could do there. I was still a young coach with ambition, and when we saw offers we saw the potential of Liverpool.

I signed a five-year contract at Liverpool. In Spain, that was not normal.

Nobody said to me: “Rafa we have to win the Premier League or Champions League in the first year.” The idea was to be able to compete for those trophies after three years, after which we would consistently challenge for the big trophies.

The biggest, immediate difference in terms of Premier League football was the tempo, intensity and physicality of the games. In Spain, if you had a push on a player it was immediately a foul. Here, it was ‘carry on’.

We realised quickly we needed a different profile of player. Chelsea at that time were a very strong side – not just in terms of quality – but their physicality. You would play them and their players looked bigger and more powerful.

It is important to adapt, but also to stick to those principles and ideas you believe in. In our first year, there was a big discussion about zonal marking from corners. We knew the idea was right because we had analysed 500 corners and knew which way could bring the most success, but we also needed a different profile of player to do it well. The next season we changed a few things. We brought in Peter Crouch, which surprised people, but he was good as a target man and also with defending corners, and brought in a new goalkeeper Pepe Reina who was really strong dealing with corners and set-pieces. The next year we conceded the fewest Premier League goals from corners.

Pepe Reina's strength and stability defending at set-pieces transformed Liverpool in 2006 - AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth

It is funny as a coach, because obviously people will always remember Istanbul and winning the Champions League in our first season. That made people legends.

But the second season showed the biggest improvement in the team. Before 2006, the most points Liverpool had won in a season since the start of the Premier League was 80. We won 82 and won the FA Cup, and then a few years later we reached 86 points. In other seasons this may have been good enough to win the title, but we were up against strong teams. We enjoyed many years in which the team was growing. The difficulty in England is that other teams grow too!

One advantage we had – especially in European competition – is the atmosphere in the stadium. We knew that when you play away against Liverpool, you also play against Anfield. We changed the timing of when YNWA was played to make sure the players were on the pitch to feel and hear it.

Once in Liverpool, the sense of how the people feel about their clubs – both Liverpool and Everton – is a really positive sensation. There is respect with passion. If people meet you, they are friendly and want you to do well. They just want to talk to you about football, not to criticise. When I was at Liverpool, even the Evertonians would want to talk and joke. There was nothing unpleasant, or ever a situation where people would see you and want to criticise you.

Benitez harnessed the power of Anfield, especially in Europe - Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Immediate success brings trust. We had difficulties in the Premier League in our first season, but did well in the League Cup and in Europe. That was important so the fans could see where we were leading the team. I always remember when we were away in Leverkusen in the last 16 of the Champions League when one of our coaches, Alex Miller, told me to go to the bar to watch Chelsea versus Barcelona. The fans spotted me and I had to leave as they started to sing my name. We could sense a bond was growing then.

I could come into Liverpool city centre at any time and it was not an issue, the only difficulty being people asking for autographs or photographs so you had to be careful otherwise there was no time to do what you were going to do!

Another big aspect of the job is dealing with the media. You cannot ignore what is said or written about Liverpool, or what they call ‘the noise’. It is impossible. Sometimes you need to know what the pundits are saying because you will be asked about it in the press conferences. It is better to be educated to prepare.

The difficulty now is the power of social media with so many people who do not have a clue about football giving misinformation. That is more of a complication and you must separate the views of the majority of supporters from the few who shout loud on social media.

That means communication is massive, as is connecting with the true supporters. There are many people at a football club with different titles, and many may think they are the ‘boss’. But there is only one person whose face is always in front of the fans once, twice or three times a week in press conferences, before and after the game.

Coping with that pressure is massive and so is sending the right message. I worked hard to improve my English before I moved to the country, listening to Beatles songs! Everyone always talks about my famous ‘facts’ press conference. The fact is I was right and everyone knew it then and still knows it now!

Liverpool have seen qualities in Arne that they like. My biggest advice to him or to any manager is he must be himself while understanding the culture of the club and the city he is coming to work.

Once he understands that, he has made a positive first step and he will be guided down the right path.

