‘A mess’ – Forgotten Barcelona star will be among top three earners at the club next season

‘A mess’ – Forgotten Barcelona star will be among top three earners at the club next season

An insight into the problems facing La Liga giants Barcelona when it comes to the future of a member of the club’s loan army has this weekend been forthcoming.

The info comes courtesy of Diario Sport, and points towards Clément Lenglet as the player in question.

Defender Lenglet, for his part, spent this past season on loan away from Barcelona, after linking up with Unai Emery’s Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Frenchman went on to endure something of a hit-and-miss stint in England, managing 20 appearances across all competitions, including 14 league starts.

His exploits en route to as much, though, did not prove enough to convince the brass at Villa Park of his deservingness of returning for next season.

Lenglet, as a result, is set to link back up with parent club Barcelona over the weeks ahead.

Not part of the plans of incoming head coach Hansi Flick, the hope of Deco and co. is to find a new permanent home for their out-of-favour stopper.

Safe to say, however, that Lenglet does not intend to make as much easy for the club.

As per a report from Diario Sport, the former Sevilla star is continuing to rebuff interest from the Saudi Pro League, in favour of staying put in Europe.

Not only that, but he has turned down the chance to terminate his contract with Barcelona, too.

And, in truth, it is not difficult to see why…

Lenglet, it is understood, extended his Blaugrana contract in the aftermath of the pandemic, an agreement which featured deferred payments, to aid the club.

All of this means that, for the next two seasons, the 28-year-old will join Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong as one of the very top earners on the books at the Camp Nou.

Conor Laird | GSFN