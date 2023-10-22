Mesh was a mess in Texas Tech football loss at Brigham Young

PROVO, Utah — Texas Tech football coaches had no choice but to hand Jake Strong a hot assignment: a freshman quarterback making his first college start on the road in front of a packed house.

It turned out worse than they or anyone else might have expected. And it went off the rails even before Strong threw three interceptions Saturday night in the Red Raiders' 27-14 loss against new Big 12 member Brigham Young in front of 63,523 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

More damaging than the interceptions were two missed exchanges on Tech's first two series, one resulting in a turnover on downs deep in BYU territory, the other recovered for a touchdown by Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard.

"Even though it's four quarters and you've got a lot of plays to make up for it, those two plays are going to stick out," Tech coach Joey McGuire said. "When it comes to snap, catch the ball, mesh (between quarterback and running back), hand it off or pull it, those two were big plays."

Throw in a fumble at the end of a nice punt return, and it added up to a season-high five turnovers. Tech, with its second loss in a row, fell to 3-5 and 2-3 in the Big 12. The Red Raiders have an open date before they host TCU in a Thursday night game Nov. 2.

Strong started in place of an injured Behren Morton. Out with shoulder and back injuries, Morton traveled with the team but didn't suit up. Strong started the season third on the depth chart but was pressed into service by injuries to original starter Tyler Shough (broken fibula) and Morton.

Offensive coordinator Zach Kittley tried to take pressure off him as Tahj Brooks carried 31 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Tech ran the ball 12 times on a promising first drive that reached the BYU 4-yard line before a fourth-and-1. Then came the missed exchange and turnover on downs.

BYU, which scored on the game's opening series, added to the lead the next time Tech had the ball. Taking over at their 10 after a penalty erased a long punt return, the Red Raiders coughed it up again on a missed exchange between Strong and Brooks.

Heckard's recovery in the end zone made it 14-0.

"I think we really tried to establish the run," McGuire said. "But again, the fourth-and-1 and the touchdown we give up, we're running inside zone. You're reading an end man. Everybody in the nation runs the play, and we mishandle the mesh twice. ... Miscommunication between the quarterback and the running back."

Strong finished with 236 yards on 19-for-37 passing. He also was intercepted three times the week before, in relief of Morton, in a loss to Kansas State.

"I think he was pretty composed," McGuire said. "Whenever you turn the ball over, I know you're putting a lot of pressure on yourself, but I thought he stayed pretty composed."

One bright spot was a 72-yard touchdown pass to Xavier White. The Tech receiver got open deep to the right on third-and-16, caught Strong's throw at the BYU 45 and outran the pursuit.

That came at 9:19 in the second quarter, and the Red Raiders didn't score again until 8:41 in the fourth when Brooks' 1-yard touchdown narrowed a 27-7 gap.

"Honestly, I wouldn't count it as all on Jake," White said. "I feel like it's the whole offense. We've got to make our routine plays. Everyone's got to give it all out on the field every play. If we do that, no one can stop us. It's just make our routine plays and play hard."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Mesh was a mess in Texas Tech football loss at Brigham Young