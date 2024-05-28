Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to host 40th Glow N Games 5K

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX) — The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its 40th Glow N Games 5K at Long Family Memorial Park on Saturday.

The Glow N Games 5K is an official Law Enforcement Torch Run and all proceeds benefit Special Olympics Colorado. The schedule for the event is as follows:

5 p.m. — Event opens, packet pickup and registration starts

7 p.m. — Opening ceremony starts

9 p.m. — 5K starts

Registration will be available the day of, but you can also register online. Fees include a race bib and a 2024 Torch Run shirt designed by Special Olympics athlete Savy Overturf. You must register to receive a shirt. The first 200 participants to register will also receive a goodie bag.

Registration fees are as follows:

Adult participant: $40

Student registration (ages 12-17): $20

Special Olympics Colorado athletes: $10

Children under 12: free

To register ahead of time, visit the Glow N Games event page.

