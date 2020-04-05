Merton Hanks hypes Conference USA prospects to 49ers, other NFL clubs

Merton Hanks is not shy about reaching out to his former NFL team to provide tips on college prospects he knows well.

Hanks, who played eight seasons with the 49ers (1991-98) and won a Super Bowl, is the Senior Associate Commissioner of Conference USA, which consists of 14 football-playing universities.

"We want to make sure and give our young men every opportunity to be viewed by NFL clubs," Hanks said on The 49ers Insider Podcast. "So I tend to call my peer group around the NFL to make sure they're paying attention to our players.

"Oh, I bug everybody, (including) the 49ers with John Lynch and Martin Mayhew, that whole staff. They do a great job of sourcing talent from Division III all the way up to the (power five). They go to where the good players are, and we have some good players in the conference."

The 49ers have six players from Conference USA on their roster, including such draft picks as safety Tarvarius Moore (Southern Mississippi), and receivers Trent Taylor (Louisiana Tech) and Richie James (Middle Tennessee State).

The 49ers signed quarterback Nick Mullens (Southern Mississippi) as an undrafted rookie in 2017, and he started eight games for the club in 2018.

One of the top prospects from Conference USA this year is Florida Atlantic tight end Harrison Bryant, who undoubtedly is on the 49ers' radar.

The 49ers will be looking to add a tight end in the draft to pair with George Kittle. Bryant was the 2019 Mackey Award winner as the top tight end in college football.

"He reminds me of Brent Jones," Hanks said, "a good pass-catching tight end and a willing blocker."

Hanks also mentioned defensive back Amik Robertson of Louisiana Tech. Hanks envisions Robertson overcoming his less-than-ideal size (5-foot-8, 187 pounds) to carve out a 10-year NFL career with a playing style that reminds some of Tyrann Mathieu.

With the restrictions on private workouts and pro days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hanks said he believes the college athletes from Conference USA or from any college program who were not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine are at an inherent disadvantage this year.

"Those players are in a bit of a tough spot, in the sense that teams won't be able to circle back and get on campus and really take a look at them," Hanks said.

One Conference USA prospect who might not suffer from not being invited to the combine is Middle Tennessee defensive end Tyshun Render.

New England coach Bill Belichick went to campus in late-February to pace Render through a workout while most of his NFL peers were in Indianapolis for the combine.

"Conference USA has been fortunate," Hanks said. "We're a football-playing conference in every sense. We put a lot of resources toward football and NFL clubs understand that they can come get good players."

49ERS FROM CONFERENCE USA

LB Azeez Al-Shaair, Florida Atlantic

WR Richie James, Middle Tennessee State

S Tarvarius Moore, Southern Mississippi

QB Nick Mullens, Southern Mississippi

WR Trent Taylor, Louisiana Tech

RB Jeff Wilson Jr., North Texas













