Merton Hanks details the challenges & opportunities of joining the Pac-12 during a challenging time
Pac-12 Networks' Yogi Roth and Ashley Adamson speak with new Pac-12 Senior Associate Commissioner for Football Operations Merton Hanks about the challenges and opportunities facing him as he joins the conference during a global pandemic. Hanks offers that he will approach his new job with the perspective of a former student-athlete and a reverence for the conference and the student-athlete experience.