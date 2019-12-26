Merry DFS Christmas! Full Week 17 Breakdown
This article will focus on DraftKings-specific pricing only, but note that much of the analysis is still applicable across different sites. I touch on most fantasy-relevant players and lean the majority of the analysis on tournament options. Cash games refer to head-to-head or 50/50 matchups, while GPPs are tournaments featuring more risk and the potential for enhanced reward.
Hayden Winks wrote a lovely article detailing each team's motivation to rest starters based on their chances of making the playoffs or at least moving up in seeding. His main takeaways on teams that could rest their starters, along with helpful nuggets from our industry-leading news feed through Thursday, are as follows:
The Bills are locked in as the No. 5 Seed regardless of whether they win or lose (they’ll likely play the Texans in the first round), so they could sit starters if they want to. Coach Sean McDermott said the team will "play a majority of the guys," but wouldn't specify how much Josh Allen would actually play, and confirmed Matt Barkley will "likely" see time under center.
The Ravens have clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs. Coach John Harbaugh has already confirmed that Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram (calf) among others won't suit up this week.
Coach Sean McVay hinted the Rams could rest some key starters in their Week 17 finale against the Cardinals. Beat writer Cameron DaSilva wouldn't "be the least bit surprised if Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Evans, and others are either limited in their playing time or don’t see the field at all" against Arizona.
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said that he has no plans to rest players for Week 17 against the Titans. O'Brien reaffirmed the organization is "playing to win" Sunday's largely meaningless regular season finale. Their motivation is essentially the chance to move into the No. 3 Seed, as they're most likely to be the No. 4 Seed and host the Bills at the moment.
The Vikings are locked into the No. 6 Seed and don't figure to expose their banged up skill-position talents to too many, if any, snaps against the Bears.
A full list of eliminated teams: Rams, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Giants, Redskins, Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Bengals, Jets and Dolphins
Monitor our Week 17 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with analysis and estimated as well as official game statuses for every injured player.
What follows are my top-two plays at each position as well as additional thoughts on remaining players for the Week 17 main slate. This includes 15 games, with the lone exception being the Sunday night NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and 49ers.
Quarterback
Patrick Mahomes ($7,200)
There's no Lamar Jackson (rest), Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are on the road, Deshaun Watson (rest) and Ryan Tannehill (Derrick Henry) each face volume concerns, Jameis Winston and Matt Ryan are doing everything they can with banged-up supporting casts, and Dak Prescott continues to play through a weird combination of shoulder and finger injuries.
Mahomes is the clear No. 1 QB on the entire slate.
Don't look now but the entire Chiefs team has been peaking while the world has been occupied with the Ravens' rise to dominance. The defense has allowed a combined 31 points in four games since the team's Week 12 bye, while Mahomes has bounced back from arguably the two worst performances of his career (at least statistically) against the Chargers and Raiders in Weeks 11 and 13 with a win in Foxborough followed by back-to-back efforts with at least 25 DraftKings points.
Blowout factor is a concern here: The Chiefs are seven-point favorites in Arrowhead against a Chargers team that has combined hilariously-bizarre losses with mostly porous overall efforts throughout most of the season. Still, Mahomes has managed to average a robust 26.56 DraftKings points with a +6.2 Plus/Minus and 71% Consistency Rating in 14 career games when favored by at least a touchdown (per the FantasyLabs Trends tool).
The Chiefs are motivated to win and as healthy as they've been all season. Don't be afraid to pay up at QB this week with a multitude of capable skill-position talents in the $4-5K range.
Obviously Mahomes' top-two stacking partners are Tyreek Hill ($7,700) and Travis Kelce ($7,000), but it'd be all too fitting if Sammy Watkins ($4,500) waited until Week 17 to ball out again.
Case Keenum ($4,500)
The other end of the spectrum lands us on this week's premiere cheap QB play. Dwayne Haskins (ankle) has already been ruled out for Sunday, meaning most DFS sites (including DraftKings) didn't get the chance to properly change Keenum's salary.
The Redskins' backup QB wasn't all that bad (from a fantasy perspective) when we take a closer look at his seven starts this season:
Week 1 at Eagles: No. 6 most fantasy points among all QBs
Week 2 vs. Cowboys: No. 12
Week 3 vs. Bears: No. 27
Week 4 at Giants: No. 35, pulled after 11 pass attempts
Week 6 at Dolphins: No. 15
Week 7 vs. 49ers: No. 30, was essentially played in a pool of mud
Week 8 at Vikings: No. 30, removed early due to injury
Clearly Keenum at the very least doesn't deserve to be priced as the slate's cheapest signal caller. This is particularly true in an indoor matchup against a Cowboys Defense that has been better against the run (No. 16 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 24) through 16 weeks (Football Outsiders).
Keenum is a strong bet to reach his salary-implied projection, making him a solid value in cash games. He also boasts an underrated ceiling considering the potential for the Cowboys to elevate the Redskins' typically snail-like pace in a matchup with a solid 45.5-point game total.
WRs Terry McLaurin ($6,100, questionable) and Steven Sims ($4,700) are the best stacking partners for Keenum, although RB Chris Thompson ($3,900) also deserves strong consideration.
Other Potential Plays
Ownership tends to be flatter at the QB position than others, meaning your favorite plays can be fired up with confidence this week in cash and tournament lineups alike.
The top run-funnel defenses in terms of difference in defensive pass and run DVOA this season are the Patriots, Panthers, 49ers and Chiefs. The top pass-funnel defenses are the Giants, Dolphins, Lions, Jets, Raiders and Buccaneers. Notice that the league's better overall defenses tend to be those that can limit opposing passing attacks compared to those that stress the importance of stopping the run.
Carson Wentz ($6,100), Tom Brady ($6,000), Aaron Rodgers ($6,900), Josh Allen ($6,000, likely resting), Drew Lock ($5,800) and Matt Ryan ($6,500) boast the week's most fantasy-friendly matchups against defenses that have struggled to stop opposing passing games. Each are realistic options on DraftKings this week due to both these plus matchups as well as the fact that each of the Eagles, Patriots, Packers, Broncos and Falcons have relatively clear pecking orders in their respective passing attacks.
Daniel Jones ($6,400) has earned weekly tournament consideration and is set up well against the Eagles' always-mediocre and banged-up secondary. Only Lamar Jackson (7) has more games with at least 30 fantasy points than Jones (3) this season.
Andy Dalton ($5,900) threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Bengals' comeback effort against the Dolphins last week. Now he returns home to face a Browns Defense that has been gashed over the past two weeks by the Cardinals and Ravens. Exposure to Joe Mixon might be the better move due to his likely reduced ownership after last week's dud, but this game (like last week) again presents all-around fantasy appeal on both sides of the ball.
Maybe this is the week everything comes together for Baker Mayfield ($5,700) against the Bengals' helpless secondary. If not, he'll have cleared 300 yards and thrown multiple touchdowns in just one game all season.
Probable Fades
Drew Brees ($7,000) and Jacoby Brissett ($5,800) each face extreme run-funnel defenses on the road. I'm inclined to focus more on the rushing attacks from the Saints and Colts in their respective matchups against the Panthers and Jaguars.
The Houston secondary is far from a unit to fear. Still, Ryan Tannehill ($6,800) has attempted 29, 33, 39, 19, 18, 22, 27, 36 and 27 passes in his nine starts this season. He'll need to continue to function as the league's most-efficient QB in order to meet value as the slate's fourth-most expensive signal caller.
Jameis Winston ($6,600) still managed to score 18 fantasy points last week during his four-interception effort. The problem is the league's most pass-happy QB doesn't have the world's easiest matchup against a Falcons Defense that has been playing much better since their Week 9 bye, and it's tough to expect a true 'boom' performance from Winston if both Mike Evans (hamstring, IR) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) are again sidelined.
Dak Prescott ($6,300) continues to be limited in practice due to his shoulder injury. The Cowboys could still (somehow) win the NFC East with a win and an Eagles' L, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the offense attempt to pick up the W by feeding Ezekiel Elliott as much as possible.
Ryan Fitzpatrick ($5,800, at Patriots), Mitchell Trubisky ($5,700, at Vikings), Derek Carr ($5,500, at Broncos), Kyler Murray ($5,500, at Rams), Philip Rivers ($5,400, at Chiefs) and Sam Darnold ($5,000, at Bills) each have road matchups that I'd rather avoid despite some generous price tags and matchups against defenses that could be resting starters.
Out of that group, Darnold is the only one that I'd be willing to take a chance on due to his severely reduced salary and solid play of late.
I'd rather not spend my Sunday sweating lineups led by Gardner Minshew ($5,300), David Blough ($4,700) and Will Grier ($4,600), who each boast low ceilings on teams that have either already or could be close to throwing the towel in.
Running Back
Top Targets
Alvin Kamara ($7,800) and Latavius Murray ($5,600)
Fantasy football doesn't have to be hard: Play RBs facing the Panthers or the Jaguars.
This week the Saints get the cozier matchup of the two against their long-time NFC South rival. The Panthers haven't slowed down anybody on the ground all season:
PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 32
Rush DVOA: No. 32
Yards allowed per carry: No. 32
Rush yards allowed: No. 31
Rushing touchdowns allowed: No. 32
The defense is also all kinds of banged up at the moment, with LB Shaq Thompson (foot), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), LB Andre Smith (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (knee), DE Brian Burns (shoulder) and DT Kyle Love (ankle) all limited or sidelined at practice to start the week.
Kamara has caught 7, 8, 10, 9, 4, 4, 5 and 6 passes in eight full games with Drew Brees this season. He's locked in as a high-end RB1 that is worthy of heavy exposure in cash and GPP games alike.
Murray is the more interesting play. He's received 7, 12, 7, 4, 9, 11 and 9 touches in seven games since Kamara returned from injury in Week 10. It wouldn't be surprising to see him flirt with 15 touches this week in a matchup that the Saints (-13) should be able to control. Murray is a great contrarian play in tournaments this week at an affordable price tag in a best-case spot.
Joe Mixon ($7,200)
Mixon converted 23 touches into 73-scoreless yards against the Dolphins in Week 16, undoubtedly pissing off fantasy owners of all shapes and sizes in this dream matchup. He was slowed by the flu, ultimately playing a season-low 43% of the offense's snaps. The good news is that Mixon wasn't listed on the team's Wednesday practice report and should be closer to 100 percent this week.
Mixon was getting absolutely fed touches while working as a near-every week PPR RB1 prior to last week:
Week 10: 30-114-0 rushing, 2-37-0 receiving, PPR RB9
Week 11: 15-86-1 rushing, 1-17-0 receiving, RB9
Week 12: 18-79-0 rushing, 0-0-0 receiving, RB27
Week 13: 19-44-1 rushing, 4-26-0 receiving, RB16
Week 14: 23-146-1 rushing, 3-40-0 receiving, RB3
Week 15: 25-136-0 rushing, 3-20-0 receiving, RB11
Week 16: 21-50-0 rushing, 2-23-0 receiving, RB33
The Bengals have featured their talented RB as the focal point of their offense since their Week 9 bye, but unfortunately have fed Mixon a pedestrian 2.9 targets per game through 16 weeks.
The Browns have proven incapable of slowing down opposing rushing attacks since losing Myles Garrett (suspension) and also largely operating without DE Olivier Vernon (knee). Each of the Dolphins (92 rush yards), Steelers (124), Bengals (179), Cardinals (226) and Ravens (243) have had their way with the Browns' mediocre front seven over the past five weeks. Mixon has appeal in both cash and GPP games.
Other Potential Plays
Saquon Barkley ($8,700) and particularly Ezekiel Elliott ($8,000) seem like the safest RBs to pay up for this week. Accordingly, look for Zeke's ownership to be sky high across the industry.
The week's top matchups in combined adjusted line yards per rush favor the RBs from the Saints, Cowboys, Patriots, Chargers, Packers and Lions.
The worst feature the Falcons, Dolphins, Bills, Giants and Steelers.
Kareem Hunt ($5,200) returned from suspension in Week 10. He and Nick Chubb ($7,500) have worked as the PPR RB16 and RB14, respectively, during the Browns' last seven games. Clearly Hunt presents some value in this plus spot, particularly in full point-per-reception formats like DraftKings.
Kenyan Drake ($7,100) is the PPR RB4 since joining the Cardinals in Week 9 and has played at least 75% of the offense's snaps in all but two of those games. There certainly isn't a law that says he's not allowed to ball out for the third straight week against a Rams Defense that could be resting key starters such as world-beating DT Aaron Donald.
Jordan Howard (shoulder) is expected to return this week, but coach Doug Pederson already said that Miles Sanders ($6,800) will continue to work as the lead back. The offense doesn't exactly have a choice to bench a playmaker like Sanders with so many injuries at receiver. Sanders probably has the safest touch floor of any RB priced between $6,000-7,000 this week.
The Broncos were able to play with a lead in Week 16 and accordingly handed Phillip Lindsay ($6,100) a strong 58% snap rate and more importantly 21 touches. There's again a lot to like for this week's matchup against the Raiders' 31st-ranked defense in overall DVOA.
Le'Veon Bell ($5,800) has been fed the ball in back-to-back weeks and now faces a Bills Defense that has been much better against the pass (No. 3 in DVOA) than the run (No. 20). He's probably the cheapest RB on the slate with a projected touch count north of 20.
David Montgomery ($5,100), Carlos Hyde ($5,000) and Sony Michel ($4,900) are each early-down grinders that should flirt with 15-plus carries. Obviously Michel's home matchup against the Dolphins is far superior than Montgomery and Hyde's respective matchups against the Vikings and Titans.
Damien Williams ($4,700) is shaping up as one of the week's chalkiest RB plays after posting 16-65-0 rushing and 3-27-1 receiving lines in his Week 16 return. The absence of Spencer Ware (shoulder, IR) means Williams should continue to see plenty of work, but it's probably best to primarily utilize Williams in cash lineups due to the bust factor in this ever-evolving backfield.
Adrian Peterson ($4,900) and Chris Thompson ($3,900) are each viable salary-saving options against the Cowboys' banged-up defense. AP has now racked up 25, 20, 16, 19, 19 and 17 touches in six games without Derrius Guice (knee, IR) once interim coach Bill Callahan took over in Week 6. Thompson has 10, 8, 5, 5 and 3 targets in his five games with Case Keenum under center this season and could be leaned on more if Terry McLaurin (concussion) is ruled out.
Ronald Jones ($4,900) has at least 12 touches in seven of his last nine games. There hasn't been much of a ceiling here all season with Peyton Barber and Dare Ogunbowale each plenty involved, but Jones is the better dart throw of the trio against a Falcons Defense that has been better against the run (No. 14 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 26) this season.
Probable Fades
Christian McCaffrey ($10,000) needs 67 receiving yards to reach 1,000. Note that last season he finished 133 yards short of this mark and played just 14% of the offense's snaps in a meaningless Week 17 matchup against the Saints. Interim Panthers OC Scott Turner did note that he will get McCaffrey the ball "any way he can" against the Saints.
Derrick Henry ($8,100, hamstring) will play but clearly isn't operating at anything close to 100 percent at the moment. Aaron Jones ($8,200) would be set up better if Jamaal Williams (shoulder) is ultimately ruled out.
The Jaguars have continued to feed Leonard Fournette ($7,000) a massive workload despite being eliminated from the playoffs, but he popped up on the injury report with a neck injury this week and could perhaps lose snaps due to the issue. The better side of this game to target is with Marlon Mack ($6,900), although the Colts seem inclined to somewhat limit his touches and could be without difference-making stalwart Quenton Nelson (concussion).
Devonta Freeman ($6,500) has only produced on the ground against the Panthers and Jaguars this season. Don't chase last week's production against the league's third-best defense in fewest PPR per game allowed to opposing RBs.
Josh Jacobs ($6,300, shoulder) underwent a procedure on Wednesday night to clear up a "superficial skin infection" that isn't expected to impact his availability on Sunday. Either way, he's clearly not close to 100 percent ahead of this far-from-ideal matchup at Mile High. DeAndre Washington ($5,200) would be a strong candidate for cash lineups if Jacobs is ruled out before game time.
Melvin Gordon ($6,000) has caught five passes in three consecutive weeks and continues to largely work as the offense's lead RB ahead of Austin Ekeler ($6,200) despite the latter player's superior efficiency as both a rusher and receiver. Ekeler is the play vs. the Chiefs in a game that figures to feature some negative game script, although everyone on this Chargers Offense is best approached with extreme caution against this rising Chiefs Defense.
James Conner ($5,700, thigh) isn't guaranteed to suit up Sunday and is a strong candidate for limited snaps due to the reality that he's also dealing with his ongoing shoulder injury.
Alone, either James White ($5,900) or Rex Burkhead ($4,500) would be great plays in this smash spot this week. Together, each carries a low floor/ceiling combination due to their uncertain target shares. Michel is the best bet in this always-confusing backfield.
The Vikings' backfield is a bit of a mess at the moment after Ameer Abdullah wound up out-snapping an ineffective Mike Boone in Week 16. The potential return of Alexander Mattison (ankle) would render all of the Vikings' backs as non-viable fantasy options.
Kerryon Johnson ($4,500) racked up 11 touches on his 16 snaps last week. The problem is that each of Bo Scarbrough and Ty Johnson were also each plenty involved. It's probably not wise to expect much production from any of these committee RBs in this David Blough-led offense.
Longshots
I kept the analysis (mostly) to RBs priced at $5,000 or above, but obviously there are other capable options at lower salaries. The following 10 RBs are the top sub-$5,000 options in terms of DraftKings dollars per projected fantasy point, courtesy of the Rotoworld DFS Player Projections (available in the Rotoworld DFS Toolkit). Basically, these players are (theoretically) giving you the most value based on projected fantasy points on the dollar.
Ronald Jones ($4,900)
Damien Williams ($4,700)
Patrick Laird ($4,300)
Sony Michel ($4,900)
Adrian Peterson ($4,900)
Chris Thompson ($3,900)
Kerryon Johnson ($4,500)
Gus Edwards ($4,800)
Tarik Cohen ($4,900)
Malcolm Brown ($4,000)
Wide Receiver
Top Targets
Courtland Sutton ($6,400)
Sutton's ability to produce this season independent of the team's situation under center has been nothing short of remarkable:
Per game with Joe Flacco (8 games): 4.9 receptions-79.5 yards-0.4 TD (7.5 targets)
Brandon Allen (3 games): 3.7-65.3-0.3 (8.3)
Drew Lock (4 games): 4.5-57-0.5 (8)
Up next is a Raiders Defense that has largely struggled to slow down every passing attack they've come across:
Pass DVOA: No. 30
DVOA vs. WR1s: No. 30
DVOA vs. WR2s: No. 31
Net yards allowed per pass attempt: No. 32
Explosive pass-play rate allowed: No. 32
Drew Lock has been encouragingly solid in three of his four starts this season, with the outlier being a brutal road matchup in the snow at Arrowhead. A home spot against arguably the league's single-worst pass defense *shouldn't* bring out the worst in the Broncos' rookie QB.
Sutton didn't receive overwhelming volume in any of the team's first 13 games, but suddenly he's received double-digit targets in consecutive games. Look for the talented second-year WR's inevitable 'boom' to occur in this week's prime spot as long as the volume keeps coming. Treat Sutton as one of the week's premiere tournament plays at the WR position.
Allen Robinson ($7,200) and Anthony Miller ($5,800)
A-Rob has double-digit targets in four of his last five games and now faces off against a Vikings Defense that has struggled to find a single consistently-competent corner this season:
Mackensie Alexander: PFF's No. 49 ranked CB among 131 qualified corners
Trae Waynes: No. 58
Mike Hughes: No. 89
Xavier Rhodes: No. 125
Robinson is locked in as a borderline WR1 in this spot. He'd arguably be a top-three play at the position this week if he, you know, had a decent QB.
And then there's Miller, who was on quite the hot streak until last week's mega dud:
Week 11: 6 receptions-54 yards-0 TD (11 targets), PPR WR31
Week 12: 6-77-0 (9), WR24
Week 13: 9-140-0 (13), WR8
Week 14: 3-42-1 (4), WR34
Week 15: 9-118-1 (15), WR5
Week 16: 1-2-0 (2), WR109
The good news is that Miller literally played every snap in Week 16. A potential return from Taylor Gabriel (concussion) would lead to reduced opportunities for Javon Wims, making Miller a solid under-owned tournament play regardless of Gabriel's final status.
A-Rob is the preferable cash game play due to Mitchell Trubisky's struggles to consistently enable multiple fantasy-relevant receivers this season. Still, Miller is a solid post-hype play that has a better matchup than last week and could go overlooked between Jarvis Landry ($5,900) and Michael Gallup ($5,400).
Other Potential Plays
I'd rather take my chances with Tyreek Hill ($7,700) than any other WR on this slate. The risk: Hill has eight or fewer targets in five straight games. Still, how much longer should we expect Patrick Mahomes to shy away from force feeding the league's most-electric playmaker regardless of position?
DeAndre Hopkins ($7,800) is battling an illness and at risk for reduced snaps, but there is certainly a scenario where he suits up and is fed targets with Will Fuller (groin) sidelined. Nuk is a strong contrarian play in tournaments since he'll likely have the lowest ownership of anybody priced over $7,500.
Julian Edelman ($7,300) is set up brilliantly in the slot against a Dolphins Defense that has been boat raced by notable high-volume slot mavens such as Jarvis Landry (10-148-2), JuJu Smith-Schuster (5-103-1), Jamison Crowder (8-83-1), Golden Tate (1-51-1) and Tyler Boyd (9-128-2). Injuries are a concern here after Edelman was limited to 62% and 71% snap rates over the past two weeks, but it's unlikely the Patriots relegate their key offensive contributor to a reserve role in this must-win game.
A.J. Brown ($7,000) didn't have a target until the fourth quarter in Week 16. Sure, the rookie managed to take a rush attempt 49 yard to the house, but this run-first offense still hasn't managed to consistently feature their most-talented weapon. The good news is that they might not have a choice in Week 17 with WRs Corey Davis (concussion), Adam Humphries (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (concussion) all banged up.
Tyler Boyd ($6,700) has offered WR3 value with WR1 pop weeks in 12 games with Andy Dalton this season. Boyd has caught 12-of-14 targets for 160 yards and one touchdown in his last two games against the Browns, who boast more talent at outside CB than they do in the slot.
Amari Cooper ($6,500) was strangely being subbed out for Tavon Austin at times last week. Michael Gallup ($5,400) has actually out-targeted Cooper 66-to-64 since the team's Week 8 bye. This passing game hasn't looked in-sync recently, but this home matchup against the Redskins' banged-up secondary is incredible. GPP lineups featuring the Cowboys' pass catchers can be a smart way to keep upside to this offense's prime matchup while pivoting away from chalky-Zeke exposure.
Kenny Golladay ($6,300) won his shadow matchup against Kevin King back in Week 6 by catching 5-of-9 targets for 121 yards. It's unclear if the Packers will again role with this coverage assignment, although the Lions' undisputed No. 1 pass-game option is certainly capable of winning against pretty much any CB in the league.
Terry McLaurin ($6,100, concussion) seems to have a chance to suit up Sunday. Steven Sims ($4,700) and Kelvin Harmon ($3,900) would likely work in two-WR sets if McLaurin F1 is ultimately ruled out. The talented rookie is capable of winning this matchup if active, as he did in Week 2 by catching 5-of-9 targets for 62 yards and a score against this very Cowboys Defense.
Jarvis Landry ($5,900) and Odell Beckham ($5,700) are each playing through injuries that could reportedly require offseason surgery. Still, they're facing a Bengals Defense without both of their outside starting CBs in Dre Kirkpatrick (knee, IR) and William Jackson (shoulder, IR). The potential absence of nickelback Darqueze Dennard (knee) would further solidify this plus spot for Landry.
Probable Fades
Michael Thomas ($9,900), Julio Jones ($8,500) and Davante Adams ($8,000) are the week's highest-priced WRs and should each carry hefty attached ownership. It's hard to argue with any of their respective road matchups, although Jones' spot against the Buccaneers' horrendous secondary is certainly more appealing than Thomas and Adams' likely shadow dates against James Bradberry and Darius Slay, respectively. Generally it's not great practice to spend up on high-owned WRs, but these studs *could* be considered exceptions due to their likelihood for double-digit targets.
Stephon Gilmore actually shadowed Preston Williams (knee, IR) instead of DeVante Parker ($7,100) when these teams met in Week 2. Look for Gilmore to change course this time around, rendering Parker as a low-floor and high-priced dart throw. Albert Wilson ($4,200) is mildly intriguing after seeing what Cole Beasley did to this defense with nickelback Jonathan Jones (groin) sidelined, but I'd rather go cheaper to the offense's TE-that-is-actually-a-WR Mike Gesicki ($4,000) if we're looking at a dart throw in this brutal matchup.
Breshad Perriman ($6,700) has looked legit #good over the past few weeks and could've added a 20-plus yard touchdown to his Week 16 performance with a better ball from Jameis Winston. Still, Justin Watson ($4,900) has also been plenty involved and is clearly the superior value play assuming Chris Godwin (hamstring) remains sidelined. O.J. Howard ($4,300) and to a lesser extent Cameron Brate ($3,200) are the only other viable pass-game options in this offense. Perhaps Winston continues to throw for 300-plus yards and elevates this meh group of receivers, but their likely elevated ownership makes this offense a general fade for me dog.
D.J. Moore (concussion) is tentatively expected to be sidelined this week. This was the case for most of last week, leading to Curtis Samuel ($4,900) receiving ... five targets. There's no certainty in the Panther' Will Grier-led passing game.
Sterling Shepard ($6,200) had just six targets in Daniel Jones' Week 16 return after working as Eli Manning's No. 1 target in Weeks 14 and 15. Strongly consider pivoting to lower-cost options Golden Tate ($5,100) and Darius Slayton ($4,900) in stacks featuring Jones.
Keenan Allen ($6,100) and Mike Williams ($5,000) are in a brutal road spot against a Chiefs Defense that has been much better against the pass (No. 6 in DVOA) than the run (No. 30). Both receivers are talented enough to win their one-on-one matchups, but the likelihood that Philip Rivers spends a majority of the game under pressure makes this a spot to generally avoid.
T.Y. Hilton ($6,000) isn't playing a full-time role at the moment and is facing a Jaguars' defense that isn't expected to provide much resistance to the Colts' run-first offense. We didn't see much of a ceiling from Hilton worthy of pursuit even before he was originally injured.
D.J. Chark ($5,800) is dealing with an ankle injury and doesn't appear to be anywhere near 100 percent at the moment. It's probably a good idea to fade this Jaguars Offense in general against the Colts' good-not-great defense.
Robby Anderson ($5,300, calf) and Jamison Crowder ($5,100) are cheap stacking partners for those brave enough to trot out Sam Darnold and company in Buffalo. Crowder is the preferred option after the offense force fed him 17 targets back when these teams met in Week 1.
Longshots
I kept the analysis (mostly) to WRs priced at $5,000 or above, but obviously there are other capable options at lower salaries. The following 10 WRs are the top sub-$5,000 options in terms of DraftKings dollars per projected PPR, courtesy of the Rotoworld DFS Player Projections (available in the Rotoworld DFS Toolkit). Basically, these players are (theoretically) giving you the most opportunities on the dollar.
Christian Kirk ($4,700)
John Ross ($4,500)
Danny Amendola ($4,500)
Sammy Watkins ($4,500)
Dede Westbrook ($4,200)
Steven Sims ($4,700)
Larry Fitzgerald ($4,500)
Alex Erickson ($3,600)
Randall Cobb ($3,900)
Curtis Samuel ($4,900)
Tight End
Top Targets
Jonnu Smith ($4,200)
The Titans might boast the scariest trio of starting skill-position players both on the gridiron as well as in a hypothetical Anchorman-style brawl between every team's No. 1 RB, TE and WR.
I mean seriously, Smith is a TE and capable of busting off 50-plus yard runs while lined up as a true RB. The man is a monster.
Smith failed to gain a single yard in Weeks 12 and 13 combined despite playing nearly every snap. There's a very real goose egg floor here, rendering him as a GPP-option only. With that said: Smith offers rare after-the-catch ability at the TE position that makes up for his lack of consistent targets in a big way.
The Texans' secondary is far from a unit to fear, and the Titans' aforementioned abundance of injuries at the WR position could mean Smith will enter Sunday as the offense's undisputed No. 2 pass-game option. The Titans' passing attack has been incredibly efficient with Ryan Tannehill under center and now could finally have a defined pecking order. Smith's combination of elite talent, great matchup and opportunity for an enhanced role makes him my favorite GPP-TE play of the week.
Tyler Eifert ($3,400)
Eifert is on the verge of playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career. Still, this is largely thanks to a part-time role that resulted in Eifert only clearing 50% snaps in one game in Weeks 1-14. That one game came in Week 8, which just so happened to be the last chance for the Bengals to showcase their long-time TE before the trade deadline.
The good news is Eifert has caught 7-of-13 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks while posting 55% and 63% snap rates. C.J Uzomah has remained annoyingly involved, but the Bengals made a shift in Week 16 by featuring Eifert as a true WR in the slot or out wide on a season-high 47 snaps.
This week's matchup against the Browns isn't quite as tasty as last week's trip to Miami, although only the Cardinals (15) have allowed more receiving touchdowns to the TE position than the Browns (9), Raiders (9), Titans (9) and Redskins (9) this season. There isn't a cheaper TE on this slate that offers more scoring upside than Eifert, and his recent snap rates as well as targets have been trending positively enough to suggest he could even offer a floor in this plus spot.
Other Potential Plays
Travis Kelce ($7,000) is the only TE worth paying up for on this slate, as Mark Andrews (ankle, rest) and Zach Ertz (ribs) are each at risk of limited snaps.
Jared Cook ($5,200) in seven games since Drew Brees returned from injury has functioned as the week's PPR: TE8, TE11, TE3, TE12, TE3, TE11 and TE4. We've seen his two-touchdown ceiling twice during this span.
Jack Doyle ($4,100) has caught just two passes in three consecutive games after going off with a 6-73-1 line in his first game with Eric Ebron (knee, IR) sidelined. Up next is a Jaguars Defense that has been gashed by pretty much every high-usage TE they've faced this season. Overall, the Jaguars have faced nine TEs that have received at least four targets, and each of Darren Waller (8-122-0), Austin Hooper (7-82-0), Delanie Walker (7-64-0), Travis Kelce (3-88-0), O.J. Howard (5-61-0), Ebron (4-27-0), Noah Fant (2-31-1), Ryan Griffin (4-66-2) and Hunter Henry (2-39-1) went on to put together largely positive performances.
Mike Gesicki ($4,000) has lined up in the slot or out wide on 77% of this snaps this season; he's a WR that is called a TE. If there's anybody in this Dolphins' passing game you should target: It's Gesicki, who combines unique contested-catch ability with a matchup against a Patriots secondary that is suddenly running low on options at slot CB with both Jonathan Jones (groin) and Jason McCourty (groin) banged up.
Kaden Smith ($3,700) hasn't posted a snap rate under 90% since taking over as the offense's starting TE in Week 12. His lone dud (2-9-0) came back in Week 14 against this very Eagles Defense, but it's tough to complain about a full-time TE averaging six targets per game at this price point.
Noah Fant ($3,600) isn't playing a full-time role at the moment and has five or fewer targets in all but two games this season. Still, the Broncos' talented rookie has made his living all year on creating explosive plays after the catch, something that is certainly capable of happening against one of the worst secondaries in the league.
Probable Fades
Both Austin Hooper ($5,800) and Tyler Higbee ($5,600) have amazing matchups against the Buccaneers and Cardinals, respectively. Still, I'm willing to fade both in favor of Darren Waller ($5,400), who is the true No. 1 pass-game option in his offense. There's enough value underneath $5,000 to refrain from messing with any of these TEs if you'd like. Either way, maintain proper prospective of not just whether or not a TE is the out-right starter at his position but ALSO where that player ranks in the pecking order of their QB.
Dallas Goedert ($4,900) figures to be chalky if Ertz (ribs) is ultimately ruled out. I'm more inclined to roster Goedert if Ertz *isn't* ruled out, as the Eagles have already been utilizing both great-receiving TEs as near every-down players due to their abundance of injuries at WR.
Hunter Henry ($4,500) hasn't surpassed 50 yards in a game since Week 11 and has at least five targets in just one contest during that span. Obviously this isn't all on HHH, but I''m generally staying away from the Chargers Offense as a whole in this tough road matchup.
O.J. Howard ($4,300) and Cameron Brate ($3,200) are basically the No. 3 and No. 4 pass-game options in the Buccaneers Offense at the moment. The potential for Jameis Winston and company to fall flat with so much firepower sitting on the sideline, combined with the Falcons' improved secondary, causes me to prefer the slate's other TEs around the $4,000 borderline.
Longshots
I kept the analysis (mostly) to TEs priced at $4,000 or above, but obviously there are other capable options at lower salaries. The following five TEs are the top sub-$4,000 options in terms of Week 16 combined carries and targets divided by salary. Basically, these players are (theoretically) giving you the most opportunities on the dollar.
Cameron Brate ($3,200)
Jason Witten ($3,900)
Kaden Smith ($3,700)
Noah Fant ($3,600)
Ricky Seals-Jones ($2,800)
Defense
Top Targets
I took the sum of each offensive line's pressure rate along with that of their opposing defense to identify which offenses are expected to be under the most duress this week. The six offenses that stand out are the Dolphins, Jets, Lions, Panthers and Ravens.
Among their opponents, the Patriots ($4,300), Saints ($4,000), Bills ($3,800) are appropriately atop the pricing scale, but the Packers ($3,000) and Steelers ($3,000) are each viable cash-game options due to their respective proven ability to dominate the line of scrimmage and disrupt opposing QBs.
Additionally, the Bears ($2,100) figure to garner plenty of looks thanks to their status as the week's cheapest "good" defense. More information regarding the rest plans of Kirk Cousins, Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen would obviously help potential fantasy investors feel better about this spot.