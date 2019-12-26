Merry DFS Christmas! Full Week 17 Breakdown

Season-long league didn't go your way?

Good, because it's time to right those wrongs and win back your entry fee during the last full Sunday of NFL football until next September.

Season-long league did go your way?

Good, because now you have additional bankroll to have fun during the last full Sunday of NFL football until next September.

Either way: Embrace the reality and growing movement that Week 17 is the best day of the year to play daily fantasy sports.

This article will focus on DraftKings-specific pricing only, but note that much of the analysis is still applicable across different sites. I touch on most fantasy-relevant players and lean the majority of the analysis on tournament options. Cash games refer to head-to-head or 50/50 matchups, while GPPs are tournaments featuring more risk and the potential for enhanced reward.

Be sure to checkout our Rotoworld DFS Toolkit for specific player projections as well as the ability to create a multitude of lineups both manually and automatically using our lineup builder.

Hayden Winks wrote a lovely article detailing each team's motivation to rest starters based on their chances of making the playoffs or at least moving up in seeding. His main takeaways on teams that could rest their starters, along with helpful nuggets from our industry-leading news feed through Thursday, are as follows:

The Bills are locked in as the No. 5 Seed regardless of whether they win or lose (they’ll likely play the Texans in the first round), so they could sit starters if they want to. Coach Sean McDermott said the team will "play a majority of the guys," but wouldn't specify how much Josh Allen would actually play, and confirmed Matt Barkley will "likely" see time under center.

The Ravens have clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs. Coach John Harbaugh has already confirmed that Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram (calf) among others won't suit up this week.

Coach Sean McVay hinted the Rams could rest some key starters in their Week 17 finale against the Cardinals. Beat writer Cameron DaSilva wouldn't "be the least bit surprised if Jared Goff, Todd Gurley, Jalen Ramsey, Bobby Evans, and others are either limited in their playing time or don’t see the field at all" against Arizona.

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said that he has no plans to rest players for Week 17 against the Titans. O'Brien reaffirmed the organization is "playing to win" Sunday's largely meaningless regular season finale. Their motivation is essentially the chance to move into the No. 3 Seed, as they're most likely to be the No. 4 Seed and host the Bills at the moment.

The Vikings are locked into the No. 6 Seed and don't figure to expose their banged up skill-position talents to too many, if any, snaps against the Bears.

A full list of eliminated teams: Rams, Cardinals, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Bears, Lions, Giants, Redskins, Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Jaguars, Browns, Bengals, Jets and Dolphins

Monitor our Week 17 Injury Dashboard for daily practice participation along with analysis and estimated as well as official game statuses for every injured player.

What follows are my top-two plays at each position as well as additional thoughts on remaining players for the Week 17 main slate. This includes 15 games, with the lone exception being the Sunday night NFC West showdown between the Seahawks and 49ers.

Quarterback

Patrick Mahomes ($7,200)

There's no Lamar Jackson (rest), Drew Brees and Aaron Rodgers are on the road, Deshaun Watson (rest) and Ryan Tannehill (Derrick Henry) each face volume concerns, Jameis Winston and Matt Ryan are doing everything they can with banged-up supporting casts, and Dak Prescott continues to play through a weird combination of shoulder and finger injuries.

Mahomes is the clear No. 1 QB on the entire slate.

Don't look now but the entire Chiefs team has been peaking while the world has been occupied with the Ravens' rise to dominance. The defense has allowed a combined 31 points in four games since the team's Week 12 bye, while Mahomes has bounced back from arguably the two worst performances of his career (at least statistically) against the Chargers and Raiders in Weeks 11 and 13 with a win in Foxborough followed by back-to-back efforts with at least 25 DraftKings points.

Blowout factor is a concern here: The Chiefs are seven-point favorites in Arrowhead against a Chargers team that has combined hilariously-bizarre losses with mostly porous overall efforts throughout most of the season. Still, Mahomes has managed to average a robust 26.56 DraftKings points with a +6.2 Plus/Minus and 71% Consistency Rating in 14 career games when favored by at least a touchdown (per the FantasyLabs Trends tool).

The Chiefs are motivated to win and as healthy as they've been all season. Don't be afraid to pay up at QB this week with a multitude of capable skill-position talents in the $4-5K range.

Obviously Mahomes' top-two stacking partners are Tyreek Hill ($7,700) and Travis Kelce ($7,000), but it'd be all too fitting if Sammy Watkins ($4,500) waited until Week 17 to ball out again.

Case Keenum ($4,500)

The other end of the spectrum lands us on this week's premiere cheap QB play. Dwayne Haskins (ankle) has already been ruled out for Sunday, meaning most DFS sites (including DraftKings) didn't get the chance to properly change Keenum's salary.

The Redskins' backup QB wasn't all that bad (from a fantasy perspective) when we take a closer look at his seven starts this season:

Week 1 at Eagles: No. 6 most fantasy points among all QBs

Week 2 vs. Cowboys: No. 12

Week 3 vs. Bears: No. 27

Week 4 at Giants: No. 35, pulled after 11 pass attempts

Week 6 at Dolphins: No. 15

Week 7 vs. 49ers: No. 30, was essentially played in a pool of mud

Week 8 at Vikings: No. 30, removed early due to injury

Clearly Keenum at the very least doesn't deserve to be priced as the slate's cheapest signal caller. This is particularly true in an indoor matchup against a Cowboys Defense that has been better against the run (No. 16 in DVOA) than the pass (No. 24) through 16 weeks (Football Outsiders).

Keenum is a strong bet to reach his salary-implied projection, making him a solid value in cash games. He also boasts an underrated ceiling considering the potential for the Cowboys to elevate the Redskins' typically snail-like pace in a matchup with a solid 45.5-point game total.

WRs Terry McLaurin ($6,100, questionable) and Steven Sims ($4,700) are the best stacking partners for Keenum, although RB Chris Thompson ($3,900) also deserves strong consideration.

Other Potential Plays

Ownership tends to be flatter at the QB position than others, meaning your favorite plays can be fired up with confidence this week in cash and tournament lineups alike.

The top run-funnel defenses in terms of difference in defensive pass and run DVOA this season are the Patriots, Panthers, 49ers and Chiefs. The top pass-funnel defenses are the Giants, Dolphins, Lions, Jets, Raiders and Buccaneers. Notice that the league's better overall defenses tend to be those that can limit opposing passing attacks compared to those that stress the importance of stopping the run.

Carson Wentz ($6,100), Tom Brady ($6,000), Aaron Rodgers ($6,900), Josh Allen ($6,000, likely resting), Drew Lock ($5,800) and Matt Ryan ($6,500) boast the week's most fantasy-friendly matchups against defenses that have struggled to stop opposing passing games. Each are realistic options on DraftKings this week due to both these plus matchups as well as the fact that each of the Eagles, Patriots, Packers, Broncos and Falcons have relatively clear pecking orders in their respective passing attacks.

Daniel Jones ($6,400) has earned weekly tournament consideration and is set up well against the Eagles' always-mediocre and banged-up secondary. Only Lamar Jackson (7) has more games with at least 30 fantasy points than Jones (3) this season.

Andy Dalton ($5,900) threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns in the Bengals' comeback effort against the Dolphins last week. Now he returns home to face a Browns Defense that has been gashed over the past two weeks by the Cardinals and Ravens. Exposure to Joe Mixon might be the better move due to his likely reduced ownership after last week's dud, but this game (like last week) again presents all-around fantasy appeal on both sides of the ball.

Maybe this is the week everything comes together for Baker Mayfield ($5,700) against the Bengals' helpless secondary. If not, he'll have cleared 300 yards and thrown multiple touchdowns in just one game all season.

Probable Fades

I'd rather not spend my Sunday sweating lineups led by Gardner Minshew ($5,300), David Blough ($4,700) and Will Grier ($4,600), who each boast low ceilings on teams that have either already or could be close to throwing the towel in.

Running Back

Top Targets

Alvin Kamara ($7,800) and Latavius Murray ($5,600)

Fantasy football doesn't have to be hard: Play RBs facing the Panthers or the Jaguars.

This week the Saints get the cozier matchup of the two against their long-time NFC South rival. The Panthers haven't slowed down anybody on the ground all season:

PPR per game allowed to RBs: No. 32

Rush DVOA: No. 32

Yards allowed per carry: No. 32

Rush yards allowed: No. 31

Rushing touchdowns allowed: No. 32

The defense is also all kinds of banged up at the moment, with LB Shaq Thompson (foot), DT Gerald McCoy (knee), LB Andre Smith (ankle), DE Marquis Haynes (knee), DE Brian Burns (shoulder) and DT Kyle Love (ankle) all limited or sidelined at practice to start the week.

Kamara has caught 7, 8, 10, 9, 4, 4, 5 and 6 passes in eight full games with Drew Brees this season. He's locked in as a high-end RB1 that is worthy of heavy exposure in cash and GPP games alike.

Murray is the more interesting play. He's received 7, 12, 7, 4, 9, 11 and 9 touches in seven games since Kamara returned from injury in Week 10. It wouldn't be surprising to see him flirt with 15 touches this week in a matchup that the Saints (-13) should be able to control. Murray is a great contrarian play in tournaments this week at an affordable price tag in a best-case spot.

Joe Mixon ($7,200)

Mixon converted 23 touches into 73-scoreless yards against the Dolphins in Week 16, undoubtedly pissing off fantasy owners of all shapes and sizes in this dream matchup. He was slowed by the flu, ultimately playing a season-low 43% of the offense's snaps. The good news is that Mixon wasn't listed on the team's Wednesday practice report and should be closer to 100 percent this week.

Mixon was getting absolutely fed touches while working as a near-every week PPR RB1 prior to last week:

Week 10: 30-114-0 rushing, 2-37-0 receiving, PPR RB9

Week 11: 15-86-1 rushing, 1-17-0 receiving, RB9

Week 12: 18-79-0 rushing, 0-0-0 receiving, RB27

Week 13: 19-44-1 rushing, 4-26-0 receiving, RB16

Week 14: 23-146-1 rushing, 3-40-0 receiving, RB3

Week 15: 25-136-0 rushing, 3-20-0 receiving, RB11

Week 16: 21-50-0 rushing, 2-23-0 receiving, RB33

The Bengals have featured their talented RB as the focal point of their offense since their Week 9 bye, but unfortunately have fed Mixon a pedestrian 2.9 targets per game through 16 weeks.

The Browns have proven incapable of slowing down opposing rushing attacks since losing Myles Garrett (suspension) and also largely operating without DE Olivier Vernon (knee). Each of the Dolphins (92 rush yards), Steelers (124), Bengals (179), Cardinals (226) and Ravens (243) have had their way with the Browns' mediocre front seven over the past five weeks. Mixon has appeal in both cash and GPP games.

Other Potential Plays

Probable Fades

Longshots

I kept the analysis (mostly) to RBs priced at $5,000 or above, but obviously there are other capable options at lower salaries. The following 10 RBs are the top sub-$5,000 options in terms of DraftKings dollars per projected fantasy point, courtesy of the Rotoworld DFS Player Projections (available in the Rotoworld DFS Toolkit). Basically, these players are (theoretically) giving you the most value based on projected fantasy points on the dollar.

Wide Receiver

Top Targets

Courtland Sutton ($6,400)

Sutton's ability to produce this season independent of the team's situation under center has been nothing short of remarkable:

Up next is a Raiders Defense that has largely struggled to slow down every passing attack they've come across:

Pass DVOA: No. 30

DVOA vs. WR1s: No. 30

DVOA vs. WR2s: No. 31

Net yards allowed per pass attempt: No. 32

Explosive pass-play rate allowed: No. 32

Drew Lock has been encouragingly solid in three of his four starts this season, with the outlier being a brutal road matchup in the snow at Arrowhead. A home spot against arguably the league's single-worst pass defense *shouldn't* bring out the worst in the Broncos' rookie QB.

Sutton didn't receive overwhelming volume in any of the team's first 13 games, but suddenly he's received double-digit targets in consecutive games. Look for the talented second-year WR's inevitable 'boom' to occur in this week's prime spot as long as the volume keeps coming. Treat Sutton as one of the week's premiere tournament plays at the WR position.

Allen Robinson ($7,200) and Anthony Miller ($5,800)

A-Rob has double-digit targets in four of his last five games and now faces off against a Vikings Defense that has struggled to find a single consistently-competent corner this season:

Robinson is locked in as a borderline WR1 in this spot. He'd arguably be a top-three play at the position this week if he, you know, had a decent QB.

And then there's Miller, who was on quite the hot streak until last week's mega dud:

Week 11: 6 receptions-54 yards-0 TD (11 targets), PPR WR31

Week 12: 6-77-0 (9), WR24

Week 13: 9-140-0 (13), WR8

Week 14: 3-42-1 (4), WR34

Week 15: 9-118-1 (15), WR5

Week 16: 1-2-0 (2), WR109

The good news is that Miller literally played every snap in Week 16. A potential return from Taylor Gabriel (concussion) would lead to reduced opportunities for Javon Wims, making Miller a solid under-owned tournament play regardless of Gabriel's final status.

A-Rob is the preferable cash game play due to Mitchell Trubisky's struggles to consistently enable multiple fantasy-relevant receivers this season. Still, Miller is a solid post-hype play that has a better matchup than last week and could go overlooked between Jarvis Landry ($5,900) and Michael Gallup ($5,400).

Other Potential Plays

Probable Fades

Longshots

I kept the analysis (mostly) to WRs priced at $5,000 or above, but obviously there are other capable options at lower salaries. The following 10 WRs are the top sub-$5,000 options in terms of DraftKings dollars per projected PPR, courtesy of the Rotoworld DFS Player Projections (available in the Rotoworld DFS Toolkit). Basically, these players are (theoretically) giving you the most opportunities on the dollar.

Tight End

Top Targets

Jonnu Smith ($4,200)

The Titans might boast the scariest trio of starting skill-position players both on the gridiron as well as in a hypothetical Anchorman-style brawl between every team's No. 1 RB, TE and WR.

I mean seriously, Smith is a TE and capable of busting off 50-plus yard runs while lined up as a true RB. The man is a monster.

Smith failed to gain a single yard in Weeks 12 and 13 combined despite playing nearly every snap. There's a very real goose egg floor here, rendering him as a GPP-option only. With that said: Smith offers rare after-the-catch ability at the TE position that makes up for his lack of consistent targets in a big way.

The Texans' secondary is far from a unit to fear, and the Titans' aforementioned abundance of injuries at the WR position could mean Smith will enter Sunday as the offense's undisputed No. 2 pass-game option. The Titans' passing attack has been incredibly efficient with Ryan Tannehill under center and now could finally have a defined pecking order. Smith's combination of elite talent, great matchup and opportunity for an enhanced role makes him my favorite GPP-TE play of the week.

Tyler Eifert ($3,400)

Eifert is on the verge of playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career. Still, this is largely thanks to a part-time role that resulted in Eifert only clearing 50% snaps in one game in Weeks 1-14. That one game came in Week 8, which just so happened to be the last chance for the Bengals to showcase their long-time TE before the trade deadline.

The good news is Eifert has caught 7-of-13 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown over the past two weeks while posting 55% and 63% snap rates. C.J Uzomah has remained annoyingly involved, but the Bengals made a shift in Week 16 by featuring Eifert as a true WR in the slot or out wide on a season-high 47 snaps.

This week's matchup against the Browns isn't quite as tasty as last week's trip to Miami, although only the Cardinals (15) have allowed more receiving touchdowns to the TE position than the Browns (9), Raiders (9), Titans (9) and Redskins (9) this season. There isn't a cheaper TE on this slate that offers more scoring upside than Eifert, and his recent snap rates as well as targets have been trending positively enough to suggest he could even offer a floor in this plus spot.

Other Potential Plays

Probable Fades

Both Austin Hooper ($5,800) and Tyler Higbee ($5,600) have amazing matchups against the Buccaneers and Cardinals, respectively. Still, I'm willing to fade both in favor of Darren Waller ($5,400), who is the true No. 1 pass-game option in his offense. There's enough value underneath $5,000 to refrain from messing with any of these TEs if you'd like. Either way, maintain proper prospective of not just whether or not a TE is the out-right starter at his position but ALSO where that player ranks in the pecking order of their QB.

Dallas Goedert ($4,900) figures to be chalky if Ertz (ribs) is ultimately ruled out. I'm more inclined to roster Goedert if Ertz *isn't* ruled out, as the Eagles have already been utilizing both great-receiving TEs as near every-down players due to their abundance of injuries at WR.

Hunter Henry ($4,500) hasn't surpassed 50 yards in a game since Week 11 and has at least five targets in just one contest during that span. Obviously this isn't all on HHH, but I''m generally staying away from the Chargers Offense as a whole in this tough road matchup.

O.J. Howard ($4,300) and Cameron Brate ($3,200) are basically the No. 3 and No. 4 pass-game options in the Buccaneers Offense at the moment. The potential for Jameis Winston and company to fall flat with so much firepower sitting on the sideline, combined with the Falcons' improved secondary, causes me to prefer the slate's other TEs around the $4,000 borderline.

Longshots

I kept the analysis (mostly) to TEs priced at $4,000 or above, but obviously there are other capable options at lower salaries. The following five TEs are the top sub-$4,000 options in terms of Week 16 combined carries and targets divided by salary. Basically, these players are (theoretically) giving you the most opportunities on the dollar.

Defense

Top Targets