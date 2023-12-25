Merry Committmas: Four-star linebacker chooses Arkansas over Clemson

It was a really good Christmas for the Arkansas football program, as Sam Pittman and Travis Williams added a top-rated commitment from the 2024 recruiting class.

Four-star linebacker Bradley Shaw chose the Hogs over offers from Clemson, Auburn, Notre Dame and others. Shaw uploaded a video to Twitter (X) showing his Christmas-themed commitment with the caption “Merry Committmas.”

Shaw is a 6-1, 216-pound linebacker from Hoover, Ala. and is the eighth-ranked linebacker prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.com. That puts him as the 101st best overall prospect in the country by 247Sports.

Nationally recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna had really high praise for Shaw in his scouting report saying, “(Shaw) has a knack for being around the football and sniffing out opposing plays before they develop. A true three down linebacker, Shaw is more of a traditional inside backer with excellent feel and instincts in the tackle box.”

“He projects as a multi-year Power Five starter at the next level,” Petagna continues. “With the ability to contribute immediately on defense and special teams.”

Shaw is the 18th high school commit for the Razorbacks, who currently hold the 27th and 26th-ranked class according to 247Sports and Rivals.com respectively. Of those 18 commits, only Shaw and his fellow Hoover High School teammate, Jeremy Cook, have yet to sign their letters of intent.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire