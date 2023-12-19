Merry Christmas, LSU: The top 10 transfer portal players Brian Kelly has gifted himself

BATON ROUGE – Christmas is just around the corner. But it's not just you and your loved ones who have received presents these past few holiday seasons.

Coach Brian Kelly and LSU football have also been gifting presents to themselves through the transfer portal over the last two years, whether it has been acquiring a new quarterback like Jayden Daniels or an elite defensive tackle like Mekhi Wingo.

Here are the top 10 transfers of the Kelly era in Baton Rouge, listed in alphabetical order.

Jarrick Bernard-Converse was one of LSU's best cornerbacks and most versatile pieces in the secondary during his only season in the purple and gold in 2022. The Oklahoma State transfers steady play was desperately needed in an LSU secondary that lacked stability this year.

Greg Brooks Jr.

Greg Brooks Jr. was LSU's best piece in the secondary in 2022 and was a captain entering the 2023 season. The former Arkansas safety brought the right level of experience and fearlessness to a unit at safety that was being rebuilt on the fly when Kelly arrived two years ago. Brooks' absence this season left a gaping hole in LSU's secondary that it was never able to fill.

Jayden Daniels

Daniels has been one of the top transfers in all of college football since arriving at LSU in 2022. The Arizona State transfer led the Tigers to consecutive nine win seasons and the nation's No. 1 offense in 2023. He also became this year's Heisman Trophy winner.

DANIELS' TRADE: Jayden Daniels admits he would trade Heisman Trophy for a national championship at LSU

DANIELS' NFL COMPARISON: Jayden Daniels' personal QB coach compares LSU's Heisman Trophy winner to this NFL star. Here's why

DANIELS IN TIMES SQUARE: How Jayden Daniels' wild Times Square trip mirrors unpredictable road to Heisman glory

Notre Dame transfer Logan Diggs was an efficient runner and versatile piece at running back for LSU's offense in 2023. The Louisiana native was a quality pass blocker, could catch passes out of the backfield and averaged 5.5 yards per attempt as a runner this year.

Miles Frazier

Miles Frazier has started 25 games at LSU since transferring from Florida International. He's been a rock for the Tigers at guard and one of their best pass blockers, allowing just five quarterback pressures this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jordan Jefferson made a surprise impact in his only season for the Tigers this year. The West Virginia transfer never filled up the stat sheet at LSU but did provide quality snaps as a run stuffing defensive tackle for the Tigers.

Kyren Lacy

Louisiana transfer Kyren Lacy has only gotten better since arriving in Baton Rouge ahead of the 2022 season. Lacy had 194 more receiving yards this season in comparison to last. He also scored seven touchdowns after not recording any the year before. It hasn't always been smooth sailing for Lacy at LSU, but highlight grabs against the likes of Ole Miss and Texas A&M have helped put him in a position to potentially become LSU's top wideout in 2024.

Paris Shand

Paris Shand improved as the season went along for LSU in 2023. The former Arizona defensive lineman recorded all of his quarterback pressures over the final four weeks of this season. The last three weeks of the year were also the three matchups where he played the most snaps, per PFF.

Bradyn Swinson

Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson, along with Jefferson, made a surprise impact along LSU's defensive line this season. Swinson's athleticism and motor on the edge led to him recording 22 quarterback pressure on 207 pass rushing snaps this year, according to PFF.

Mekhi Wingo

Wingo was an AP third team All-American his first season at LSU and got off to a strong start in his second year before sitting out the final four weeks with an unspecified injury. If the Missouri transfer returns to LSU in 2024, he will be the Tigers' top defensive lineman.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football top transfer portal players in Brian Kelly era