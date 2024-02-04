Merritt Island High set to have new on-campus beach volleyball courts for upcoming season

Merritt Island High's beach volleyball program is in the process of receiving a very big boost for its team.

The Mustangs are in the process of having three new beach volleyball courts, with room left to add more in the future, installed on the school's campus.

Merritt Island High principal Debbie Lubbers said this is an investment worth making for the program starting with the team no longer having to travel for practice. The team uses Travis Park in Cocoa to practice.

"We had championship indoor volleyball as well as beach volleyball and they have to travel to go practice for beach volleyball, which take a lot of the girls' time," Lubbers said. "These girls are very committed. They are committed to traveling to indoor teams as well as they work, they have AP classes and so this is going to save them time since they can practice right on our campus."

Merritt Island principal Debbie Lubbers and volleyball head coach Angie Patrick dig in the sand for photos as construction begins on beach volleyball courts at the school Thursday, February 1, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

The new beach volleyball courts were made possible by the program's fundraising effort, with the team receiving donations from members of the community.

"We have outreach asking different community businesses and families because that's been the majority of it. Morgan and Morgan and Martinez Construction have been our big corporate sponsors," Merritt Island head coach Angie Patrick said. "That's kind of what's neat about it too, it's been a lot of $100 donations from people that really care about the program, and it's really brought us together in this community."

So far, the team had raised about $105,000 and this installment will make Merritt Island High School the second school in Brevard County to have on-campus beach volleyball courts, with Satellite High School also having on campus courts.

Construction has begun on beach volleyball courts at Merritt Island High School Thursday, February 1, 2024. Craig Bailey/FLORIDA TODAY via USA TODAY NETWORK

"It's grown a lot. We started with just Satellite, Merritt Island and (Merritt Island Christian)," Patrick said of high school beach volleyball in Brevard. "Now, we're up to I think 13 schools, so I think the girls really love it. It's a fun sport, they see college opportunities, so it's definitely something that a lot of schools are starting to bring on as well."

The FHSAA beach volleyball season will begin Feb. 24.

Merritt Island sophomore Annabelle Jones said she is ready for the season and is grateful the team will have the new courts.

"It's only my second year, but still, beach meant a lot to me last year and it's just going to be exciting to see the changes this year," said Jones.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Merritt Island High has new beach volleyball courts for upcoming season