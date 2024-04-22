Merritt & Ellis highlight VA Sports Hall of Fame 2024 class

GLEN ALLEN, VA (WAVY) — It’s well-known that some of the best athletes to play or coach in their respective sports have passed through Hampton Roads at one point. Whether that’s Allen Iverson, Michael Vick, Lawrence Taylor, or Justin Verlander, Hampton Roads is known for seeing some of the best athletes in sports.

In Henrico County, two more big names were inducted into the 2024 class of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Portsmouth Native, 3x Olympic Gold Medalist, LaShawn Merritt, and USWNT Coach/Former William & Mary star, Jill Ellis.

Ellis played at William & Mary in the 80’s, scoring 32 goals and earning All-American honors during her four years with the Tribe.

Merritt was best known for the 400 meter dash, winning two gold medals at the 2008 Summer Olympics, and his third during the 2016 Summer Olympics.

