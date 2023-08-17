Merrimack's Eichman returns to UNH (not that he was ever really gone)

Aug. 16—DURHAM — A player joined the University of New Hampshire football team this summer who will likely have an immediate impact in the defensive secondary. In fact, he's good enough to start. His name is Joe Eichman.

Technically, Eichman is "rejoining" the program since he's played at UNH for the last five years, but there was a time, albeit brief, when it appeared the Wildcats wouldn't have him this season.

Eichman, a safety, graduated from UNH at the end of the 2022 fall semester. At that point, he decided his football career was over, even though the COVID year gave him one more season of eligibility.

"At the end of last season, I felt like I was good ... I was ready to pack it in," Eichman said. "A lot of that was probably late-season blues. Overtired. Mentally exhausted. I stepped away for a little bit and it took me a couple weeks to realize football is life and if I have another opportunity to play, I'm going to play.

"It was tough for me to hang it up, but I think where I was at the time, I felt I was ready. Taking that step away did a positive thing — it recharged me mentally and physically. A month went by and I realized I wanted to go back to the team. I called Coach (Rick) Santos, told him how I felt and I think he was excited."

Eichman wasn't allowed to participate in spring practice, but he enrolled in classes for the fall semester and began workouts with the team this summer.

UNH defensive backs coach Casey DeAndrade said Eichman brings a physical presence to the secondary.

"He hits, man," DeAndrade said. "He's the one in our group who's probably the best tackler. He's the most physical of that bunch.

"I think every kid has his own way of processing the end of football," DeAndrade continued. "For him, I think it was learning to see if it was the right time for him to step away or not. We're very fortunate that he did come back."

Eichman played at Merrimack High School and was recruited by UNH as a walk-on, but ended up earning a full scholarship. Injuries caused Eichman to miss four of UNH's 13 games last season, but he still recorded 34 tackles (20 solo), intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble.

He was known more for his offense in high school. Eichman had 4,735 all-purpose yards and 58 touchdowns during his career at Merrimack, including 1,715 all-purpose yards and 16 TDs as a senior.

"We always wanted him back, so when we got that call last spring, we were very happy," Santos said. "We had some young guys step up in spring so we told him he was going to have to come back and earn it. We weren't going to hand him anything. He didn't balk at that. He said, 'I just want an opportunity to compete and go get that job.'

"I think Joe and Oxendine (safety Max Oxendine) are going to be an incredible one-two punch. I think our defensive backfield is as deep as we've been in a long, long time. I expect Joe to have a huge impact on that defense this year."

