Merrimack sets 2020 schedule
(Stats Perform) - Merrimack will seek to build off an encouraging first season on the FCS level in its 11-game 2020 schedule.
The Warriors were 6-5 a year ago - with three wins over FCS opponents - as they started to make a Division I transition under coach Dan Curran.
The FCS independent program, which hopes to join the Northeast Conference standings in 2021, will play a tougher schedule this year, hosting four opponents, including defending Patriot League champ Holy Cross to open the season on Sept. 5.
---=
2020 Merrimack Schedule
Sept. 5, Holy Cross
Sept. 12, Central Connecticut State
Sept. 19, at Wagner
Sept. 26, at Saint Francis
Oct. 3, at New Hampshire
Oct. 10, Long Island
Oct. 17, at Sacred Heart
Oct. 24, Virginia-Lynchburg
Oct. 31, at Robert Morris
Nov. 14, at Presbyterian
Nov. 21, at James Madison