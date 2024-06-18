Meronk qualifies for 2024 Summer Games

(WJHL) – Former ETSU men’s golf standout, Adrian Meronk, will represent Poland in the upcoming 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

ETSU men’s golf adds Arizona transfer Malik

The professional golfer is currently ranked No. 29 in the Olympic Golf Rankings.

This will be Meronk’s second-straight appearance in the Summer Games. He finished 51st during the 2021 Summer Games in Tokyo.

Meronk is a member of the LIV Golf Tour and will be in action next from The Grove in Nashville, Tennessee. The three-day event begins on Friday, June 21.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.