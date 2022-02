Axios

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 50-46 to confirm Robert Califf as head of the Food and Drug Administration. Driving the news: Califf was nominated by President Biden to lead the FDA, a crucial health agency that has been without a permanent leader for more than a year. Six Republican senators voted in favor of the confirmation, while five Democrats voted against him. The big picture: The vote put