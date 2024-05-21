Merk, Aidoo receive 2024 McMillan Awards

May 21—Lilly Merk was sitting in the Terre Haute South High School senior awards program Tuesday morning enjoying the fact that a classmate was receiving the McMillan Award as the best male high school athlete in Vigo County.

"I heard that Ethan [Aidoo] got it. Great athlete, great guy," she said.

Then the announcement was made that the Braves also had the female winner of the award too.

"They got to the part about the track sectional and I said to myself, 'That's me!' she related. "I was shocked."

Aidoo had been surprised himself.

"I didn't expect this," he said shortly afterward, quickly thanking a list of people for their help in the achievement. "All the hard work paid off."

The two seniors already have won significant honors in both athletics and academics — Aidoo will be graduating with an Academic Honors Diploma and Merk is one of the school's eight valedictorians with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages — and they aren't finished yet. Both compete in track and field regionals this week for the Braves, Merk in high jump later Tuesday and Aidoo in several events on Thursday.

Aidoo was a four-time sectional winner last week, winning the 800-meter run and the 1,600-meter run individually and anchoring winning teams in the 4x800 and 4x400 relays. Performance lists from the four sectionals feeding into the Bloomington North Regional indicate that he and his relay teammates have a chance to reach the state finals in all four events.

Aidoo is also a four-year letterwinner in cross country, in which he is a two-time all-Conference Indiana competitor, and a two-year member of the South swim team. He has also earned All-America awards from USA Track & Field in each of the past two summers.

Merk's sectional high jump performance did not put her among the favorites for Tuesday night's regional competition, but it also isn't the best she's done. If she were to achieve a personal best, the state finals would be within her reach too.

But track and field — Merk is also a hurdler — isn't her specialty. She is a four-year letterwinner in volleyball, helping the Braves to Conference Indiana championships each of the past three seasons (and winning all-conference honors each time) and been a Junior All-Star and a Senior All-Star the past two seasons. She is an Academic All-State selection and a nationally ranked player, listed among the top 150 in the country by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

Merk will be playing college volleyball at Valparaiso (with the potential of four trips to Indiana State in Missouri Valley Conference competition).

"It's super close to home and in a super-competitive volleyball conference," she said. "I'm ready to start putting some work in to see what I can do in college volleyball."

Aidoo will be in Big East competition at Marquette.

"It's a medium-sized school, and the academic side stood out for me," said Aidoo, who plans to study exercise science or physical therapy. "It's a campus I felt I could enjoy for four years."