Meridian's Daniel Hill broke both legs, then became 4-star recruit with top SEC football offers

Daniel Hill's story is one of perseverance.

The four-star recruit at Meridian has broken both legs — first during his freshman year and then a year later during his sophomore season.

However, Hill has remained committed to football.

"I really had to think is this something I want to keep doing," Hill said. "I keep hurting my body and putting my body on the line for something I could just give up and pursue something else. But I've always wanted to be the best football player I could be since the fourth grade when I started playing."

Hill had his first healthy season with Meridian last year. The running back finished with 1,013 rushing yards, 393 receiving yards, and 19 total touchdowns in nine games. He also went on to win the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles MHSAA Class 6A championships in May.

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound Hill is No. 5 in the 2023 Clarion Ledger Football Dandy Dozen. The senior is the No. 6 recruit in the state and the No. 14 athlete nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Daniel's emphasis during his recruitment was to be evaluated as a running back and a wide receiver. He feels comfortable on the slot and out wide with the Wildcats. However, Daniel will play quarterback for Meridian this season because coaches want the ball in his hands more often. He's excited at the prospect of doing more for the Wildcats.

"I feel like I've always been a natural quarterback," Daniel said. "That's the first position I played when I started playing football but as I got bigger they moved me to other positions.

"It gives me the opportunity to get the ball in my hands every play and lead the offense."

How track helped Hill on football field

Despite two devastating injuries earlier in his career, Hill is heading into senior year healthy. Track and field was always a part of that development, according to Demetrius Hill, his father and assistant coach at Meridian.

"He's always worked at being an athlete first," his dad said. "Because I always tell my kids if you are going to be an athlete you've got to be able to run. He's run the stadiums and hopped the stadiums since 4 or 5 years old."

It was Hill's dad's idea to put him in track and field. He was apprehensive at first. However, he now creates hurdles for his speed, athleticism, and flexibility. Those attributes have coaches across the SEC recruiting Hill heavily and waiting for his commitment announcement on Aug. 23.

Why South Carolina might be leading in his recruitment

Daniel's top four schools heading into his commitment are Mississippi State, South Carolina, Alabama and Tennessee. He also received offers from LSU, Arkansas, Texas and Texas A&M among others.

Hill arrived for the Dandy Dozen interview with South Carolina gear. Daniel also was in Columbia for the Gamecocks Garnet and Black spring game in April.

Coach Shane Beamer has also assembled a stellar offensive line in his upcoming recruiting class. South Carolina has commitments from four-star offensive linemen Josiah Thompson and Kam Pringle. Those commitments are a major bonus for the Gamecocks.

"I love the direction they're going," Daniel said. "Many people say they haven't really won anything in past years but they used to be good in the 2010s. (South Carolina) was producing really good NFL players. I feel like as a player I can elevate the program back to where it used to be."

