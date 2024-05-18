Meridian High athletes sign to play at next level

May 17—Meridian High School coaches, parents and teammates celebrated Friday as three student athletes signed to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Track athletes Terrence Moore Jr. and Davion Smith and MHS girls basketball point guard Ranyha Pruitt all signed letters of intent with their chosen colleges in a ceremony on the Meridian High School campus.

Smith, who will join the track team at Coahoma Community College, said he was impressed with the overall vision at Coahoma. There are clear goals for the program, he said, and executable plans to achieve them.

Moore, who signed with the University of West Alabama, said the overall environment of the track program was the deciding factor for him. UWA's track program, he said, will give him the tools he needs to continue to grow.

MHS track and field coach Regonal Walker said Moore isn't the most vocal member of the team, but he works hard and leaves everything on the field.

"Senior year he really matured into what he became," Walker said. "He approached every race like it was his last. He ran is heart out in everything that he did.

"I hope he learned as much from me as I did from him," Walker added.

Smith came to the track team as a 10th grader during the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker said, and his talent and hard work helped elevate the team both in the specific events Smith competed in and overall.

"His contribution to the team, I can't even quantify it," he said. "He's a great kid, very passionate."

Both seniors have shown remarkable work ethic and have put in the hours and effort needed to reach the collegiate level, Walker said. As a coach, he said his goal has been to guide that effort and direct the two athletes' drive to help them become better.

Pruitt said she plans to head to East Central Community College where she will join the girls basketball team under coach Tia'wana Pringle. Coach Pringle gave her an opportunity to continue her athletic career, she said, and she plans to take full advantage of that while she has the chance.

MHS girls basketball coach Tre Collins said Pruitt isn't the tallest player out on the court, but underestimating her is a big mistake.

"She's just that type of point guard," he said. "She likes to set her teammates up, she's pass first, she gets everybody involved, and I think coach Pringle is going to utilize that."

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com