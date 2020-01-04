A mere $36 million suddenly makes Nationals feel much more whole

The small puzzle pieces are also necessary to complete the full picture.

Press conferences, shine and headlines accompany the $245 million signing. The chase and stakes around such upper-tier players are much more mesmerizing than bringing in a reliable reliever or steady, multi-faceted veteran.

But the Nationals' work to start the new year makes their team significantly more whole. Spending just $36 million on quality veterans has answered two pivotal questions and provided flexibility when addressing the most potent one of the offseason: Who will place third base?

Reliever Will Harris signed a three-year, $24 million contract Friday after an agreement was struck Thursday night. Infielder Starlin Castro agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract later Friday, pending a physical.

Harris immediately becomes the setup man for a bullpen in its annual desperate state. A replication of his average season since becoming a full-time major-leaguer would have made him the best reliever on the 2019 Nationals. Low bar, of course, yet imagine the difference one other consistent reliever would have made.

He also joins Sean Doolittle in the ability to mute left-handed hitters. Harris has held them to a .560 OPS in his career. He uses his cutter and the depth on his breaking ball to handle left-handers. It's a similar approach to the one Max Scherzer uses. Scherzer developed a cutter since coming to Washington in order to push a higher-velocity pitch into the hands of left-handed hitters. Harris is masterful at this, throwing either a cutter or curveball at all times. He's so good at it, his effectiveness against left-handed hitters rivals Doolittle's.

Harris also provides a distinctly different look in front of Doolittle. The latter is almost fastball exclusive and pitches up in the zone. Harris' junk mix next to Tanner Rainey's 100-mph power and Doolittle's distinct approach provides an intriguing blend.

"I think variety is good," Harris said on a conference call Friday.

Which is something Castro also provides. He's coming to Washington expected to play second base. He can also play shortstop. He's made just 42 starts at third base. Putting him there would be a stretch. However, he at least provides the flexibility to protect the idea from being implausible. The Nationals could mix him, Howie Kendrick, and, presumably, Asdrúbal Cabrera between the two spots. Another power left-handed bat to contribute at first base could round out what will be an extended bench next season when rosters grow to 26 spots. Though keep in mind Kendrick's splits against right-handed pitching make him as viable as a left-handed hitter when it comes to a situational play.

This group plan is a fallback. What would round out the offseason in full is signing Josh Donaldson. Washington is reportedly one of three teams (Minnesota and Atlanta the others) to offer Donaldson $100 million. Looking at possible lineups a week ago was an eyebrow-raising process. Mixing Castro in and topping with Donaldson would suddenly make Washington one of the most potent offenses in the National League.

Castro, like Harris, has been a steady major-leaguer. He plays a lot -- 149 games on average the last nine seasons. His offense is around league average in OPS-plus. He strikes out a lot, a result of often swinging at pitches out of the strike zone. Castro did that 34.5 percent of the time last season. For comparison, Juan Soto, who is among the elite in this category, swung at pitches out of the zone just 23.4 percent of the time.

However, Castro made a swing-path change last season in early July. It's reflected in his splits: Castro began to pull the ball much more often, and get it in the air much more often, after the All-Star Break. The result? His pre-break OPS was .608. After the break? A hearty .892, including 11 of his 16 home runs in 46 less at-bats. The Nationals believe his launch-angle adjustment will be further enhanced by working with hitting coach Kevin Long.

So, the Nationals filled a lot of field time with $36 million between late Thursday and Friday afternoon. Castro could appear in 130 games, giving Kendrick time off or a chance to play first, which in turns gives Ryan Zimmerman time off and enables Davey Martinez a path to preserving both of the veterans without an epic falloff. Harris has made 61 or more appearances in four of the last five seasons in bullpens with greater depth. He will be leaned on heavily in Washington.

Donaldson remains the kingpin play. Then the lineup suddenly contains a mixture of Kendrick, Castro, Zimmerman, Kurt Suzuki, Yan Gomes and Victor Robles after the cleanup hitter. And it smells a lot like last year.

In the interim, the two end-of-week signings stabilize gaps. The defending champions are on more solid ground because of $36 million in expenditures, leaving a final question: Do they have enough money for a final big one?

