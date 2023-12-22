Mercyhurst Prep's Sokolowski signs with Monmouth football: 'Just knew it was the place to be'

Sean Sokolowski’s decision came later than most. But that didn’t stop him from signing early.

The Mercyhurst Prep football standout signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at Monmouth University on Friday, the final of a three-day “early signing” period for Division I football recruits. His verbal commitment didn’t come until Dec. 13, but by then, Sokolowski knew where he was meant to spend his next four years.

“It feels good to be officially done with the recruiting process and I’m happy I found a home,” said Sokolowski, a 6-foot 4-inch 255-pound lineman. “I wanted to talk to my family about it and make sure it was the right place for me overall. We had another talk with the coaches, and I just knew it was right for me.”

Jersey bound

Sokolowski said he felt most comfortable at Monmouth, a Football Championship Subdivision program which competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. He’ll leave in June for summer workouts, come home to Erie in July then return to New Jersey in August.

“They welcomed me with open arms, the coaching staff and the players,” Sokolowski said. “When I went on my official visit, it was such a great time and I just knew it was the place to be.”

Sokolowski was a four-time all-region and three-time all-state selection while playing both ways for the Lakers. An often-immovable defensive tackle, he’s third all-time at the school in tackles (271) and first in sacks (29) and tackles for loss (43).

Mercyhurst Preparatory School senior Sean Sokolowski signed a National Letter of Intent at a ceremony Friday, confirming his commitment to play football at Monmouth University.

“He’s going to be really difficult to replace. You get kids like that every once in awhile,” said Mercyhurst Prep head coach Jeff Root. “(Sokolowski) has been the perfect fit for our program — he’s a high academic kid but, gosh, he’s such a good football player. I think Monmouth got a steal because I think he’s going to be a great player for them the next four years.”

Sokolowski credited his family and Mercyhurst Prep for preparing him for college football.

“It’s been a lot of hard work,” Sokolowski said. “Mercyhurst Prep is one of the building blocks for who I am today, so it helped me prepare for this moment.”

