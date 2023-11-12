Mercyhurst Prep dominates on both sides of the football in District 10 playoff opener

FAIRVIEW ― Mercyhurst Prep had had enough of people talking about its perceived weak schedule.

The undefeated Lakers went into the playoffs looking to prove something.

Paul Johnson had a hand in five touchdowns and the Lakers' defense shut out one of the top offenses in District 10 as Mercyhurst Prep beat Sharpsville 49-0 Saturday in the District 10 Class 2A semifinals at Fairview High School's Jack Bestwick Stadium.

“We've been explosive all year and it doesn't matter who we play, we've taken care of business,” said Mercyhurst Prep coach Jeff Root. “Regardless of the schedule, we've done what we've had to do. I think this is a great win over a Mercer County team that stole one from us last year 21-14 in the last few minutes, and we had that on our minds. We're happy to move on to the District 10 championship to play a great Farrell team.”

Mercyhurst Prep (10-0) will play Farrell for the D-10 Class 2A title at a site and time to be determined.

The Lakers played with emotion and intensity from the start as Johnson scored on a 30-yard run right away. He had nearly perfect blocking as he weaved through the Sharpsville defense.

On the other side of the ball, the defensive line was constantly chasing quarterback Caullin Summers before his receivers could get open.

Vinnie Feliciano scored from one yard out to give Mercyhurst Prep a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, then Johnson had another highlight-reel run 32-yard touchdown run to open the second quarter. Johnson threw a jump pass 12 yards to Clay Wojtecki for a touchdown and JJ Ganska scored from one yard out to give the Lakers a 35-0 lead at halftime.

Paul Johnson, Mercyhurst Prep

“I'm a lot more confident running the offense now,” Johnson said. “Our blocking has gotten a lot better this season and the receivers are doing a good job running their routes.”

It was more of the same in the second half. Johnson had a 51-yard touchdown run and Ja'son Ellman scored from one yard after running for 34 yards on the previous play.

Johnson finished with 170 yards on 10 carries. Ganska had 12 carries for 108 yards.

“It's magic. It's like being on the field with mini-Lamar Jackson,” receiver Steve Grayson said about Johnson. “He makes plays and it's crazy.”

Mercyhurst Prep's defense held Sharpsville to 158 yards. Summers ran for 53 yards on 20 carries and threw for 83 yards and two interceptions.

“We have a pretty good defense. We have an explosive offense and physical defense,” Root said. “It doesn't matter who we play, just put people in front of us and we'll play. I think our defense stepped up and did a hell of a job.”

