Mercy Sports Medicine expert discuss prevention, treatment for athletic injury

(KTVI) – Orthopedic injuries can keep athletes out of action for months or even longer.

Mercy Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Dr. Matthew Steffes knows, as he works closely with MLB players, including our own St. Louis Cardinals.

On this week’s Pulse of St. Louis, Dr. Steffes and one of his patients, Dustin Aleck, talk about everything from Tommy John surgery to other injuries—how serious they are and how to prevent and treat them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.