Mercy! Hawk Harrelson wins Ford Frick Award and joins the Hall of Fame

SAN DIEGO -- The Hawk is in the Hall.

Legendary White Sox broadcaster Hawk Harrelson was announced as the winner of the Ford Frick Award on Wednesday, sending one of the most colorful characters in baseball history to Cooperstown forever.

Harrelson spent decades behind the mic for the White Sox, never leaving any doubt over how much passion he had for the South Siders. His love for the White Sox and the game in general shone through with every word he uttered, with so many of those words becoming part of baseball's lexicon.

Be it iconic catchphrases like "You can put it on the board, yes!" and "He gone!" or memorable moments such as "You gotta be bleepin' me!" and "Under the circumstances, that was the best catch I have ever seen!" everyone in Chicago has a favorite Hawk call. For multiple generations of fans, he was as closely associated with the franchise as anyone.

The Ford Frick Award honors excellence in broadcasting, and while his detractors might label him too much of a homer, there was never an attempt to mask that fact. Hawk's broadcasts were for White Sox fans, and he accomplished what few broadcasters can claim to accomplish today: Watching his games was like watching the game at the bar, with fellow fans getting all riled up over every play.

There's a great line from a baseball film that goes, "Baseball's a game; games are supposed to be fun." Hawk made games just that: fun. Whether he was going crazy over a White Sox win, his voice cracking while proclaiming that "our kids just will not quit," or he was seething in anger, decrying one of the men in blue as "a disgrace to the umpiring profession," he provided a level of entertainment that made games more enjoyable.

For many, being a White Sox fan includes adopting "Hawkisms" -- be they greatest hits or deep cuts -- as part of your daily routine. "Don't stop now, boys" and "we need help" can be equally enjoyable rallying cries. And they all stem from the Hawk. He's not just a man. He's a language all his own.

That's a Hall-of-Fame impact.

And now he's been rewarded with this honor, a place in Cooperstown among the greats. For this writer, "deserving" to be a part of the Hall of Fame means being such an integral part of the game that you cannot tell the story of baseball without the person in question. You cannot tell the story of the game without slipping into a Hawk impression. You wouldn't want to. It's simply too much fun.

Mercy.

