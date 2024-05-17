Mercy Chefs offering meals during professional athletes’ summer camps

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth-based disaster relief organization is kicking off a new program this year.

Mercy Chefs is a humanitarian organization. They announced a partnership with professional athletes to support and inspire thousands of children and families in underserved communities, a release states.

Starting from May 18 through Aug. 31, the organization is helping provide meals at summer camps hosted by professional athletes. The first opportunity is scheduled for Saturday, May 18 with Miami offensive guard Isaiah Wynn. He is hosting a free youth football camp in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Mercy Chefs states they are providing nearly 200 backpacks, which will be distributed by Wynn to camp attendees. The backpacks will include granola bars, cereal packs, applesauce cups, pudding snacks, mandarin orange cups, macaroni and cheese and chili.

