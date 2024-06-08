Mercury's Cunningham, Sutton know Lynx All-Star Collier from lifelong connection

The Phoenix Mercury (4-6) has the fourth-toughest schedule remaining with 30 games left heading into Friday's contest, according to Tankathon.

Coming off a loss at the fifth-place Seattle Storm (6-3) on Tuesday, Phoenix hosts the league's No. 3 Minnesota Lynx on Friday at 7 p.m. for the second time within a week.

Led by rookie Alissa Pili's 20 points and Napheesa Collier's 14, the Lynx rolled to a 95-71 home win over the Mercury on May 31, which was the end of Phoenix's three-game road trip.

"We're trying to forget that game, but I will say they're a phenomenal team," said Mercury's Sophie Cunningham, who scored 13 in that game. "The way they move and their IQ is absolutely huge. They can shoot the hell out of the ball, so we're definitely gonna have a challenge defensively, but offensively we just gotta get back to what do."

Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said that Collier shouldn't be forgotten or overlooked as one of the WNBA's top players in the early season and in general.

Collier's 21.8 points per game currently ranks fourth in the league behind Mercury's third-best Kahleah Copper at 22.5, and Coller's third in rebounding (11.0). The six-year veteran finished fourth in the MVP voting last year, playing on a Minnesota team that had a 19-21 losing record last year and has been rebuilding since 2022.

"She's had an unbelievable year," Tibbetts said. "I don’t think people are talking about her enough and I don’t think they’re talking about Minnesota enough.

He further explained that the power forward Collier's a tough cover in the frontcourt, and the Mercury will have to throw various coverages at her to "guard her as a group."

Napheesa Collier was unstoppable tonight, scoring from all angles on the court in the Lynx's dominant win over the Sparks



Phee showcased her versatility, leading her team with an impressive 25 PTS and 9 REB performance

Cunningham and Sug Sutton are the two Mercury players who know Collier best from their childhood, playing against each other in their native Missouri.

Cunningham said she's been competing against Collier since they were in elementary school.

“Left hand-dominant but people still can’t seem to stop her," Cunningham said. "Give her all the credit. Hopefully we can do a good job on her (Friday) night. She’s from Missouri. Been playing against her my whole life so to see her at this level be successful is pretty cool."

Cunningham's beaming smile arose when she claimed "it was a blood battle every single time" in her earliest matchups against Collier.

Mercury's Sophie Cunningham on hosting Napheesa Collier, Lynx this Friday:



"Left hand-dominant but people still can't seem to stop her. … She's from Missouri. Been playing against her my whole life so to see her at this level be successful is pretty cool."

Sutton, the Mercury's backup point guard, also went head-to-head against Collier. They were former teammates on the AAU team Missouri Phenom during their high school days.

"She was amazing," Sutton said. "She (was) doing what she's doing right now in the W in high school. She's a really good teammate, really good person. I'm really happy about what she's doing in the W. She's one of the best players in the W right now."

Collier's also helping the league's players make money during the off-season domestically with startup 3-of-3 league Unrivaled. She co-founded the league with last year's MVP and her former University of Connecticut teammate Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty. The venture was announced on May 30.

Cunningham and Sutton mentioned that they, along with Collier, are following in the footsteps of Maya Moore, Collier's fellow Husky from Missouri and Lynx legend.

Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) greets guard Sug Sutton (1) during a time out against the Washington Mystics at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sept. 5, 2023.

Moore was two-time NCAA champion, the 2014 WNBA MVP and a six-time All-Star who helped lead the Lynx to its first title as a rookie in 2011. Minnesota won three more championships with Moore before she retired in 2018 to pursue a career in American justice system reform.

"You don't see a lot of female hoopers besides Maya Moore really coming from the Missouri area," Cunningham said. "Just to see the kind of representation in the Midwest grow is pretty cool."

"Women's sports really wasn't on TV (in Missouri) back then," she said. "You kind of just heard about her. She had a phenomenal career in college and definitely in the pros. She's doing great things outside of basketball right now. But everybody knew who Maya Moore was growing up, and so I guess that was kind of our person to look up to."

Sutton also mentioned another future Hall of Famer Candace Parker, who retired at the start of this season, in addition to Moore as her inspirations.

Moore and Parker are originally from Missouri's capital Jefferson City. Cunningham and Sutton were raised in Columbia and St. Louis.

"I looked up to Maya Moore and Candace Parker," Cunningham said. "They're from around that same area. I don't know who Napheesa looked up to but her game kind of looks after Maya Moore a little bit, so I'm pretty sure she looked up to her a little bit. It's just good to have people from the same area as you that's doing great."

Sug Sutton spoke about facing her ex-Missouri Phenom AAU teammate/Minnesota Lynx All-Star Napheesa Collier at home tonight.



Sutton also said she looked up to fellow Missouri natives in Lynx legend Maya Moore and recently retired Candace Parker as a kid.

