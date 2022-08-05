Mercury, Sun hold 42-second moment of silence for Brittney Griner after WNBA star’s sentencing

American City Business Journals

The view of Universal Orlando Resort's Epic Universe construction site from Universal Boulevard may seem quiet, but there's plenty of work ongoing at the future theme park site, according to building permit activity. The number of building permits pulled by Universal for the Epic Universe site was up by more than 700% to 283 this year from Jan. 1-Aug. 3 compared to just 35 for the same period in 2021, according to Orange County records. Many of the permits don't share specifics of what they are, but fan sites such as Inside Universal and Orlando ParkStop closely follow project code names – such as "P905" for the rumored Harry Potter land – that give insight at what could be at work.