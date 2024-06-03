Mercury snaps losing skid behind Taurasi's 31-point effort

Diana Taurasi shook off the Phoenix Mercury’s recent woes and knocked down seven 3-pointers to snap the four-game losing streak.

Behind Taurasi’s 31 points, the Mercury (4-5) routed the Los Angeles Sparks 87-68 on Sunday at Footprint Center in the first Commissioner’s Cup game.

“We had lost four in a row and coming back home, people were frustrated and disappointed in how that road trip went,” head coach Nate Tibbetts said. “I was extremely proud. We gave up 15 in the first and seven in the second. We were flying around and protecting one another.”

Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and was 3-for-3 from the 3-point line.

The in-season tournament games also count as regular season games. The five Cup games against Western Conference opponents are played over a two-week span from June 1-13. Each team will play the other five teams in its conference once, with three games coming at home and two on the road. The team in each conference with the best record in those five games will advance to the championship game on June 25.

The Mercury will head to Seattle for another Commissioner’s Cup matchup against the Storm on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Big run in second builds momentum

After losing steam in the first quarter, the Mercury didn’t see anything from its contributors outside of Kahleah Copper, Sophie Cunningham, and Taurasi. The Sparks turned the hot start from the Mercury into a close game with an 8-0 run and carried that momentum when Kia Nurse scored off Sug Sutton’s turnover in the second.

But once Taurasi and Kiki Herbert Harrigan both grabbed rebounds off an initial miss by Taurasi, Herbert Harrigan’s shot began a 15-0 run for the Mercury for a 31-17 lead.

During that run, Natasha Cloud had six points. The Mercury went 9-for-17 (52.9%) from the floor.

The Mercury used that run to swarm the Sparks and outscored them by 23-7.

Taurasi and Cloud lift the Mercury

Through Hamby, the Sparks made a run in the second half. But the Mercury didn’t let Hamby get too close to the massive lead.

Cloud has worked to solidify herself as a premier defender in the WNBA, guarding every position as a point guard. Against Hamby, the Sparks’ center, Cloud chased her down on a fast break even with a big lead and stopped her.

“That’s a huge momentum shift for us,” Cloud said. “Those little plays end up being big plays when you’re trying to set a standard for a championship team. All those little things matter, finishing on possessions, making them have to score through you and not getting anything easy.”

Through Taurasi and Cloud’s efforts, the two scored 25 of the Mercury’s 29 points in the third quarter. Taurasi had 14 points and Cloud had 11.

Limiting the big names

The Sparks came with a lot of fanfare, boasting recent first-round picks Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson.

Both weren’t big factors for the Sparks in the game, combining for 15 points. The duo had a hard time in the first half with Jackson’s two points being the only scoring from the two. Neither had many opportunities as Jackson took four shots and Brink had two.

Brink broke the scoring drought in the third with a pullup jump shot in the first two minutes of the third, but her three personal fouls in that quarter limited her. She finished the game with five personal fouls and scored six points on 3-of-6 shooting.

Jackson had nine points and seven rebounds on 3-of-10 shooting.

“LA has tremendous upside,” Taurasi said. “We leaned heavily on our experience tonight and made sure we focused on having a great start and we sustained that for the most part.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Diana Taurasi leads Phoenix Mercury over Los Angeles Sparks