Mercury-Sky Preview

While the Chicago Sky are out to prove they can beat a team besides the reigning WNBA champions, the Phoenix Mercury seek to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Both clubs look to accomplish those feats Tuesday night when they meet in Chicago.

The Sky (2-2) have a chance to improve to 3-0 at home for the first time since 2014, but will do so only if they can beat somebody other than the Storm. Chicago topped the 2018 champs for the second time in nine days at home, 78-71 on Sunday.

Cheyenne Parker came off the bench to post 18 points with 11 rebounds and Stephanie Dolson scored 15. However, it was Chicago's usually leaky defense that stepped up to hold Seattle to 38.2 percent shooting and a 45-22 advantage on the glass while yielding its fewest points of the young campaign.

"We just have to keep focused on the things that hinder us a little bit," coach James Wade, whose squad overcame 20 turnovers, told the Sky's official website. "We'll do that, and we'll be better."

Parker has totaled 32 points in the last two games after recording nine in the first two.

"She works hard, and we just want her to reward herself by seeing it out there on the floor during the game," Wade added.

Chicago won two of the three 2018 meetings with Phoenix (2-2), which like the Sky, is also looking to win consecutive games for the first time this season. The Mercury have been competitive in all four contests in 2019 and are coming off an impressive 94-87 victory at Indiana on Sunday.

Brittney Griner had 26 points and DeWanna Bonner scored 25 as the Mercury shot 45.9 percent from the floor and 9 of 18 from 3-point range while totaling 26 assists in perhaps their most complete effort of the season. However, Phoenix needed to hold on after leading 81-54 early in the fourth quarter to split the first two of a three-game road stretch.

Griner enjoyed a strong bounce-back game after being held to four points in Thursday's two-point loss at Minnesota. She averaged 18.3 points versus Chicago last season.

Bonner, meanwhile, has 50 points on 18-of-35 shooting in the last two contests. She posted 30 points and 13 rebounds during a 101-87 loss in Phoenix's most recent meeting with the Sky on July 25.