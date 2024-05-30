Mercury player blasts Charles Barkley's claim that WNBA players are 'petty' to Caitlin Clark

Natasha Cloud is among the WNBA's toughest defenders on the court, and for the league on social media.

The Phoenix Mercury's starting point guard stands firm against Charles Barkley as well. He accused the league's veteran players, during a May 22 segment on TNT's "Inside the NBA," of being "petty" about the Indiana Fever's star rookie Caitlin Clark as she relates to the league's massive rise in attention and revenue.

On Wednesday, Cloud doubled down on her stance against the Phoenix Suns' legend and Hall of Famer's opinion about WNBA players. She posted on X that his hot take about the WNBA is baseless because he hasn't attended Mercury games despite his Phoenix residence.

"Charles live in PHX and never been to a game. But got so much to say," Cloud wrote.

Cloud said that as she reposted a story published by The Shadow League on Tuesday. The publication headlined her initial two posts last Friday about Barkley and other men in the media who've spewed hot takes about players' alleged envy of Clark.

"I’m tired of hearing men talk about our league knowing nothing about our history. Invest or stfu. Respectfully," Cloud wrote.

"Y’all want us to be pitted against each other so bad," she added.

It's fair to say that the wealth will continue to be spread among the league's players, not just because of Clark. This season saw the implementation of charter planes for all teams traveling for road games, as well as the increase in TV ratings, advertising, and discourse in the media.

Cloud is in her ninth year, and first with Phoenix (3-4). She's the Mercury's third-best scorer (12.1 per game), steals leader (1.9) through the team's first seven games, and is currently third in the league averaging 7.1 assists.

Cloud led the team with her season-high 21 points in Phoenix's loss at the New York Liberty on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury's Natasha Cloud blasts Barkley on WNBA players, Caitlin Clark