Mercury lose Shey Peddy, fall to Storm

The Phoenix Mercury matched another impressive offensive performance, but were unable to rally in the final minutes of the game when the Storm rattled off back-to-back 3s to hand the Mercury a 97-91 loss at Footprint Center.

It was hard for the Mercury to rally in the second half after losing guard Shey Peddy, who had to be carried off on a stretcher at the end of the second quarter.

Peddy took an accidental elbow to the back of her head by Storm forward Jordan Horston at 1:34. Horston was covering the ball and went to shift to the next side as the pass went cross court and accidentally ran into Peddy. Horston was given a Flagrant 1 foul for the play.

Peddy fell quickly and was unconscious for several minutes before a stretcher was called to the court. During the pause, the crowd chanted Peddy's name and began another cheer when the game resumed.

“It’s hard when your teammate goes down in that fashion," Taurasi said. "Whenever you see someone go out in a stretcher, it’s terrifying. Especially Shey, who is such a warrior and always puts everything out there. It’s tough to see her go down like that and hopefully she’s fine and she’ll be OK.”

Head coach Nikki Blue confirmed that Peddy's tests at the hospital were negative and she was diagnosed with a concussion.

The moments following the injury were somber, but the team didn't have any discussions of stopping play during halftime.

“Shey would want us to keep playing. Shey would want us to keep going out there and competing. We wanted to do that for her," Brittney Griner said.

The game began on a lighter note with Griner returning to the team after missing the last three games for mental health reasons. Griner seamlessly fit back into the offense, finding an open Sophie Cunningham after being double-teamed and assisting on the first layup at 8:55.

Griner found herself in the facilitator role several times with three assists and came alive in the fourth quarter with 10 points.

“Anytime you take a day off or two days off, you’re going to feel it,” Griner said. “I’m not going to sit up here and act like a robot, I’m not. You feel it a little bit, but it’s not like having a whole season off and trying to come back.”

Not missing a step after dropping 42 points on Thursday, Taurasi finished with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting. She has averaged 31.0 points over the last four games.

“It feels good on that side of the ball for the most part," Taurasi said. "We finally understand what each other can do, where we are on the court, where we want to get to. I think tonight, for the most part, we got what we wanted. On the flip side, I don’t know if we did enough defensively as a group in rebounding."

The second half was difficult as the Storm quickly erased the Mercury's nine-point lead and outscored the Mercury 27-15 in the third quarter. Jewell Loyd was unstoppable in getting to the rim and made as many free throws (13) as the entire Mercury team. Loyd finished with 32 points and hit one of the 3-pointers that sealed the game in the final minute.

“There’s going to be games where things happen like the 3-pointer bank shot at the end of the game or Sami Whitcomb tossing up a shot with the shot clock expiring. Those are tough moments," Blue said. "But what we tend to focus on are what led up to those moments. It’s not one or two plays that essentially lose the game, it’s small things that accumulate throughout the game that we just need to do a better job of.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Mercury guard Shey Peddy diagnosed with concussion