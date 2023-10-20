Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts shares vision for his new role
The Phoenix Mercury introduce Nate Tibbetts as the new coach for the team on Oct. 20, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question," Ishbia said.
