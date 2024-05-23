Get your merchandise during the U.S. Women’s Open in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The merchandise pavilion at the U.S. Women’s Open is opening this weekend.

There are 25 different brands from which to shop. Many of the items have a red rose decal.

Those without tickets for the open can still get the experience this weekend.

“We are so excited to be back at Lancaster,” director of merchandise for USGA Patterson Ford said. “2015 was a great Women’s Open Championship and Women’s Open Championships are great when the community supports it. The club and the membership has been great here. So over 2000 volunteers were super excited to be here. It’s a great event. We’re open this weekend to the public for people that may or may not be coming out for the championship during the week.”

Hours this weekend are Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. To 5 p.m. Shoppers can park at the country club free of charge.

