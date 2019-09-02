Mercer, Presbyterian to meet Saturday

(STATS) - Mercer and Presbyterian announced Monday they have scheduled a game on Saturday at Bailey Memorial Stadium in Clinton, South Carolina.

Presbyterian's season opener at Stetson was canceled this past Saturday due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian toward Florida. Presbyterian and Mercer had byes this week and both used the opportunity to fill out a 12-game regular season.

They've met 14 times previously, but not since 1941 due to Mercer's 70-year hiatus from football.

Mercer opened its season with a 49-27 victory at Western Carolina this past Saturday.