SNY Play Ball presented by Chick-fil-A partnered with the New York Mets to provide a youth baseball clinic at Citi Field for the Yorkville Youth Athletic Association located in Manhattan. The young ballplayers had the opportunity to participate in drills for hitting, fielding and sliding. Former Met and SNY baseball analyst Anthony Recker was on-hand to provide helpful tips. After the clinic, Chick-fil-A provided lunch for all of the participants.