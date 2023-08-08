Mercedes reveal Red Bull concern with Oscar Piastri in hot water – F1 news round-up

Lewis Hamilton in the middle of a Max Verstappen and Lando Norris sandwich. Hungary July 2023 Credit: Alamy

On into the second week of the F1 summer break, let’s catch up on all the latest Formula 1 news…



The big story from Sunday was the big reveal from Susie Wolff that husband Toto picked up an arm injury while on holiday, although we’re happy to report that Mercedes believe he’ll be fully recovered for the Dutch GP later this month,

Elsewhere, Daniel Ricciardo was the topic of conversation for Christian Horner, while Le Mans winner Richard Bradley has an unusual idea on how to improve the use of DRS. Check out all the news in our F1 news round-up!

Mercedes fear Red Bull upgrade has increased deficit

With Red Bull having rolled out upgrades to their RB19 just before the summer break, it coincided with dominant race victories for Max Verstappen in Hungary and Belgium.

Speaking about Red Bull’s current performance advantage, Mercedes’ Toto Wolff believes Red Bull may now have pulled away even more as they fine-tune their upgrades.

“I don’t know whether our dominance was similar or less as I think we had years where we did it in the same way, but at least we had two cars that were fighting each other,” he told the media including PlanetF1.com.

“So that caused a little bit of entertainment for everyone, and that’s not the case at the moment.

“It is what it is and I often say that it’s a meritocracy and it’s up to us to fight back. Did we expect that gap? Certainly not. I think with the last step of the upgrade, it seems they have another advantage that they were able to exploit.

“But again, it always gets me back to the point of we have just got to dig in and do the best possible job.”

Oscar Piastri gets himself in trouble… with his mother!

Popping along to the MotoGP British Grand Prix on his first weekend off in the summer break, Oscar Piastri didn’t think twice about joking about a switch to two wheel racing as he took a picture aboard one of the bikes.

But the Australian rookie was quickly brought back down to Earth as his mother caught sight of his post on Twitter, as she told her son not to even dream about such a change!

Millionaire racing driver he may be, but there’s no escaping the watchful eye of your mother!

Max Verstappen reveals enormity of realisation after Van ‘t Hoff accident

Max Verstappen has revealed how the death of compatriot Dilano van ‘t Hoff in a FRECA crash at Spa last month hit him hard after he was told about the admiration the fallen racing driver had for him.

While Verstappen had been very logical about the risks racing drivers take every time they go on track, the two-time World Champion was floored when a family member of Van ‘t Hoff reached out.

“When the news of Dilano’s accident came out, I had sent out a message via social media,” Verstappen said.

“Moments later, I saw that Dilano’s sister had responded under my post: ‘Max, you were his great role model. Thanks for this post.’ That response did something to me.

“Then I immediately think of my family. Then you think: ‘Sh*t, if this had happened to me, they would have’… Then you do think: F*ck.”

Off-track injuries: Bizarre accidents away from the racetrack

With Toto Wolff coming a cropper off his mountain bike while on holiday, it’s the latest injury the Austrian has picked up away from the racetrack.

Curiously, F1 drivers and personnel seem to pick up injuries more frequently away from the racetrack than they do on it, so we’ve put together a list of some of these strange moments.

Christian Horner says Toto Wolff doesn’t top list of most fiery team bosses

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has singled out the team boss he feels is the scariest on the grid, picking out his AlphaTauri counterpart.

“Franz Tost. You know when you’ve been Tosted,” Horner told ESPN.

“When I look around the room now, there are very different personalities. When I first came into the sport, there was Ron Dennis, there was Flavio Briatore, there was Eddie Jordan, there was Jean Todt, there was Bernie Ecclestone running it, there was Max Mosley there, Frank Williams, some really big characters and personalities.

“And of course, now you look around the room, and maybe it’s me just getting older, but there are more managers there and it’s gone much more technical than the entrepreneurial side.

“So I suppose Toto and myself are perhaps two of the more dinosaur-type of characters compared to some of them, even though I’m still on the younger side of the team principals.”

