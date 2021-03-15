Mercedes have not looked this vulnerable before a season since rising to the top - their problems are clear to see

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP looks dejected after stopping on track during Day Two of F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on March 13, 2021 in Bahrain, Bahrain - GETTY IMAGES

There is a little less than 10 minutes left on the clock of Formula One’s only pre-season test. Lewis Hamilton is lining up a quick lap. He is on the softest compound of tyres - it looks like a qualifying simulation run. Max Verstappen’s Red Bull is top, a second quicker than anything Mercedes have done all day.

It has been a problematic test for Mercedes. Ten minutes earlier, Hamilton had been ready to start a hot lap but did a 360 at the final corner. Could this be the moment when Hamilton reveals a little more about the Mercedes W12? All day Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton have not reached top gear on the long pit straight – perhaps they have been sandbagging and bluffing?

This time Hamilton gets to eighth gear. Turn one, two and three are all good, the car stuck to the ground. It looks fast, like a Mercedes should. Into the quick right-hander at turn four and out of it again but wide and twitchy on exit, off the track. He keeps the boot in – what will his first sector time be? 0.3 seconds down on Verstappen’s quickest. At sector two that stretches to nearly a whole second.

Five minutes later the chequered flag drops on the day and the test. For Mercedes, it is arguably their most concerning showing ahead of a new season since they rose to the top in 2014.

It has been the usual order of things for their pre-season testing programs to be characterised by serenity, stability, and a relentless racking up of the miles. They would not often put in eye-catching lap times – between 2014 and 2019 they were only quickest in pre-season once – but would be there every day pounding away with an ominous reliability. Red Bull are characteristically slow starters. In 2021 the natural order looks to have been inverted.

On day one of testing last year Mercedes totalled 173 laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. By the end of the three-day first test, they had taken that total to 494 laps or nearly 2,300km, a good deal more than any other team. After three days in Bahrain – a test characterised by excellent reliability for most teams – they finished with 304 laps and just 1645km, the fewest of all.

A lost morning on day one due to a transmission issue brings into question the wisdom of being the only team not to conduct a "shakedown" on the W12 before testing began. For a team that usually leaves no stone unturned in their pursuit for brilliance – and one that is regularly vocal about this philosophy, always wary of the competition – it seemed unusual, even a little complacent.

Verstappen and Red Bull ending the test quickest is neither here nor there. Headline times should be considered with an abundance of caution. We do not have any real idea what power unit modes teams were running, nor their fuel loads. Mercedes are likely to have sent the W12 out with more fuel than any other team.

For these reasons, “the eye test” becomes more important and a more informative tool about the car’s performance. The W12 was a handful over all three days. It was baffling at times to see the car reacting so strangely and erratically through the corners. Under braking, on entry and on exit it struggled to adhere to the road, the rear end looking nervous and neither driver ever looking comfortable. The problems were particularly clear on the harder compound tyres but there barely seemed to be a stint or a lap when Hamilton or Bottas did not run wide, lock up or spin – Hamilton doing so several times over the three days, notably on day two when he put it in the gravel at turn 11, bringing out a red flag. Bottas called the car “snappy”.

Last year’s Red Bull suffered similar problems in pre-season and throughout the year, which explains some of the gigantic gap to Mercedes. But in Bahrain, the 2021 RB16B was a world away from Mercedes’ challenger – it looked totally compliant to Verstappen’s will, the front end so responsive. A smooth and stable car does not necessarily mean it is quick, but an unstable one rarely is. That is not to say the speed cannot be unearthed by Toto Wolff's team but the visual contrast between the cars was stark.

This year’s cars are largely carry-overs from 2020 but the aerodynamic regulations have been tweaked, cutting floor sizes and reducing downforce. The W12 features a slightly unusual floor design that the team were keen to keep under wraps until the latest possible moment. It is impossible to know, at this point, the cause of the woes. The problem could be a relatively easy fix or something more significant. In 2019 they had concerns after three days of testing but managed to iron them out before the season began. They then won the first eight races of the season as pre-season favourites Ferrari faltered.

This year they do not have the luxury of further testing. The next time the W12 runs in anger will be at the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 26. With the total practice time at each race reduced by an hour and the development of the 2022 car – when the regulations are overhauled – likely to take priority over updating the current car in-season, Mercedes could be in a sticky spot.

The sport must be careful not to engage in a collective wishful thinking over the next week or so. It is easy to get carried away and exaggerate Mercedes’ troubles. It is a certainty that they exist – sandbagging is one thing, but deliberately running a skittish car to fool your rivals, why would Mercedes do that? Crucially, we do not know how significant the issues are.

F1 desperately needs a close title fight this season and Verstappen deserves a car that can win more than the odd two or three a season. If Red Bull cannot challenge, then who will? Mercedes marching to an eighth double title in a row – and Hamilton to an eighth overall – would be a great worry for the overall spectacle.

It would still be a surprise if Mercedes were not challenging for pole position and the race win next weekend. They are the greatest and most successful team in existence in F1’s history. They will still be the team to beat. But the shock, were they to be toppled in Bahrain and maybe even beyond, would no longer be quite as sizeable.