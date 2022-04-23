Mercedes 'brain drain' to Red Bull led to multi-million pound High Court battle - GETTY IMAGES

Red Bull and Mercedes were involved in a multi-million pound High Court battle over the release of some of Mercedes’ engineers to their bitter rivals, Christian Horner revealed on Friday.

Speaking to Telegraph Sport ahead of this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the Red Bull team principal scoffed at claims last year from opposite number Toto Wolff that the defection of a number of personnel from Mercedes’ engine facility in Brixworth to Red Bull’s new powertrain facility in Milton Keynes would not have an effect on performance.

“I mean, we've spent a million quid in the High Court fighting for a couple of them,” he said. “You don’t do that for the ones you want to lose. That [£1million] is what it would have cost them [Mercedes].”

“You're not telling me that you take out the head of mechanical design, the head of their energy recovery system, the head of manufacturing... that that doesn’t have an effect?”

Horner also pointed to the departure of Andy Cowell, the ex-managing director at Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, who left Brixworth at the end of 2020, although not to Red Bull. “That has to have an effect," he said. "Already last year it was starting to have an impact. They [Mercedes’ engines] weren’t as competitive as they had been in previous years.”

Mercedes did not provide an official comment. Both teams confirmed earlier this year that they had reached a settlement over Ben Hodgkinson, who had been head of mechanical engineering at Mercedes' High Performance Powertrains since 2017, having worked at the German manufacturer's Brixworth headquarters for 20 years. Hodgkinson will join Red Bull next month as the new technical director of their powertrains division.

Mercedes’s major concerns right now are not with their engine but with their chassis. Lewis Hamilton's team endured another disastrous day on Friday, the seven-time world champion qualifying 13th for Saturday’s ‘sprint’ race in Imola, two places behind team mate George Russell.

In treacherous conditions, which caused a record five red flags, Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen took pole ahead of Ferrari’s championship leader Charles Leclerc. McLaren’s Lando Norris will line up third on the grid.

Christian Horner is in an unusually diplomatic mood. Red Bull’s team principal, normally so mischievous, spends much of our interview on a rainy day in Imola saying how competitive Mercedes are and how “foolish” it would be to write them off despite their current travails. Ferrari, meanwhile, “have not shown any obvious weaknesses” this season and have done “an excellent job” with the new regulations and with their engine. It is, he says, a real concern.

Surely there must be some juicy gossip to impart? Is there no cheating row coming down the track? No scandal brewing? What will the Netflix generation, weaned on a diet of controversy and intrigue, have to talk about? Horner thinks for a moment. “I slept with Toto for the first time,” he offers. Before Red Bull’s attendant press officer can splutter into his cappuccino, he swiftly adds: “On the plane on the way back from Australia.”

There are some who find Horner irritating; constantly moaning when things go wrong for Red Bull, too readily available to Sky Sports or Netflix. But he has always been good company; capable of poking fun at himself. And whether you enjoy his style or not, he is an excellent team principal.

Right now, frankly, Red Bull are the only team capable of making a fight of this championship, so we should all be hoping they can get their act together. Engine gremlins have caused world champion Max Verstappen to retire in two of this season’s first three races, losing valuable ground to Ferrari’s runaway championship leader Charles Leclerc. The Dutchman is 46 points behind the Monegasque. And while there is still a very long way to go, Horner is keenly aware how serious the situation is.

“We can’t afford to have more DNFs,” he says firmly. “We’ve got a quick car. We’ve had a first, a second and a fourth. But three DNFs? They have obviously been expensive. We’ve got to address the reliability – which our partners in Japan [Honda] have put a lot of effort into – and then I think we’ll be in good shape.”

Horner’s frustration is compounded by the fact that Mercedes, despite producing a bouncing brute of a car, actually find themselves ahead of Red Bull in both drivers’ and constructors’ championships.

The failure to capitalise on their bitter rivals’ slow start clearly rankles. But Horner, no doubt mindful that he could be left with egg on his face should Mercedes stage a Lazarus-like recovery, is not prepared to stick the boot into Mercedes just yet.

“No I don’t actually,” he replies when asked whether he thinks Mercedes are done for this year. “I think once they’ve unlocked that car’s potential they’ll be there or thereabouts. I don’t think they’ll leapfrog everybody, but I think they’ll move into the bracket of ‘competitive’.”

The same bracket as Red Bull and Ferrari? “I think so. I don’t have enough data or knowledge of their car to know what’s wrong with it. But clearly they’ve got the resources to put it right. And I don’t think you can write them off. It would be foolish to do so as a nine-time world champion or whatever they are [eight]. There’s still time.”

Anyone who thinks Horner has gone soft can think again. He perks up a bit when asked about the “brain drain” from Mercedes’ Brixworth engine facility to Milton Keynes, where Red Bull are busy building a new powertrain facility.

Wolff insisted last year that Red Bull were only picking off their low-hanging fruit. “We have 900 or so employees [at Brixworth],” the Austrian said. “And if you’re fishing out 15 of these or so, that’s pretty normal. They went mainly after manufacturing staff so it’s not really performance.”

Horner, though, claims that Red Bull had to spend £1 million in the High Court fighting to get “a couple of them”, implying Mercedes would have had to spend similar.

“You don’t do that for the ones you want to lose,” he says. “You’re not telling me that you take out the head of mechanical design, the head of their energy recovery system, the head of manufacturing… that doesn’t have an effect.

“And Andy Cowell [managing director at Mercedes AMG high performance powertrains, who left at the end of 2020] has gone as well. That has to have an effect. Already last year it was starting to have an impact. They weren’t as competitive as they had been in previous years.”

Two of those defectors – Omid Mostaghimi and Pip Clode – began work at Red Bull this week. Horner says the fruits of all those acquisitions will only begin to show when the new engine arrives in 2026.

For now, it is all about catching Ferrari. It will not be easily done.

History suggests that drivers who have built as handsome a lead as Leclerc’s after three races tend to go on to finish the job. Horner, though, believes this season has no historical precedent.

“There’s never been a 23-race season before, with sprint races and extra points and all the regulations that we’ve got,” he says. “As I said, we can’t afford to have more DNFs. But luck should balance out.

“Charles is going to have a bad weekend somewhere. It’s inevitable. We’ve just got to make sure that on the weekend he does, we’re there to capitalise.”

Could it be this weekend? Verstappen has already done the first part of the job, claiming pole for today’s sprint race, ahead of Leclerc who is more exposed than ever with his team-mate Carlos Sainz having binned his car in qualifying. Perhaps the pressure on Ferrari’s drivers at their home race will tell? Horner smiles.

“Ferrari is a national team so there’s always going to be huge pressure on them at a home race,” he concedes. “But they’ve looked very strong at the first three races. They haven’t shown any obvious weaknesses. You can see their confidence is growing week by week.

“That’s why it’s very important for us to try to stop the gap from growing further.”