Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host SEC Championship through 2031

Falcons fans who are enjoying Saturday’s SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta can rest easy knowing the conference title matchup won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

The SEC announced earlier this week that the game will continue to be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through at least the year 2031.

The @SEC announced today that they have extended their agreement to host their football Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium through at least 2031. pic.twitter.com/Qeg39ZYO4R — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) November 30, 2023

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has served as the game site since 2017. The Georgia Bulldogs have played in the SEC Championship game six out of the last seven years. The Bulldogs currently trail the Alabama Crimson Tide, 20-10, late in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire