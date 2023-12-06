How a Mercedes-Benz drove Hume Award winner, Pearl-Cohn football LB Grace’son Beach to be great

A shiny car caught Grace’son Beach’s eye as a kid.

He never forgot about it. After he became a star linebacker for Pearl-Cohn’s football team and committed to Austin Peay, he had a very specific goal in mind to secure a Name, Image and Likeness deal with Mercedes-Benz.

“That’s always been my dream car. When I was 5 years old I asked my mama, ‘Can we get a Mercedes-Benz?’ She said, ‘You got Mercedes-Benz money?’” said Beach, a senior. “So I decided I want a Mercedes-Benz NIL deal to get my mama a customized (car). She can get it all, she deserves it. She’s been there for me every step of the way.”

Pearl-Cohn senior linebacker Grace'son Beach was presented with the 80th annual Hume Award by the Nashville Civitan Club at Swett's Restaurant on Wednesday. The award is Metro Nashville Public Schools' highest honor given to one of its football players each year.

Beach’s drive helped him win the 80th annual Hume Award, presented Wednesday. It’s Metro Nashville Public Schools’ most prestigious football award, voted on by a five-person committee that scores 13 nominees based on academic success, sportsmanship, individual performance, and value to their team.

He has a 3.6 weighted GPA and finished an injury-shortened season with 58 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks in eight games. He’s Pearl-Cohn’s sixth Hume Award winner and the school’s second major award-winner this week, after quarterback Keshawn Tarleton won Mr. Football on Tuesday.

One of Beach’s biggest contributions this year came after he underwent season-ending shoulder surgery.

More: Pearl-Cohn football has state championship celebration worth celebrating - and that was before game even ended

He was vocal in the locker room during halftime of last week’s TSSAA football Class 4A championship game. The Firebirds trailed Upperman 7-0 with no momentum before exploding for a 36-27 victory. It was the school’s first state title since 1997.

“He helped everyone get calmed down,” Pearl-Cohn Tony Brunetti said. “He said, ‘Just do what you’re supposed to do, do what they (the coaches) are telling you.’ That’s what you need from a guy who gets injured after playing the whole year.”

Beach won’t settle for high school achievements.

His mom, Chanda, said his first dream was to become President of the United States. Then he wanted to be an NFL player and a business professional. “When he decided he wanted to be a professional athlete, he just went into full training mode,” Chanda said.

Grace’son Beach’s specific goals, like a shiny Benz, help keep him focused, he said. He still dreams of playing in the NFL and wants to be a sports broadcaster.

But even he doesn’t know where his path will end.

“One thing I was taught, I never want to put myself in a box. I want to do everything I can and be able to do anything,” Beach said. “I’ve always been driven because I knew in my soul that I was meant for something big. I was meant to make an impact in the world whether that’s playing football or having an impact in my community.”

Reach sports writer Tyler Palmateer at tpalmateer@tennessean.com and on the X platform, formerly Twitter, @tpalmateer83.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: Pearl-Cohn's Grace'son Beach wins MNPS' Hume Award