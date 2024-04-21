Merced High boys, girls swimmers sweep Central California Conference championship meet

The Merced High boys and girls swimming teams swam away from the field to both win the Central California Conference Championship meet at Golden Valley High on Saturday.

The victory clinched the outright CCC championship for the Bears boys. The Merced girls will share the conference title with El Capitan, which finished atop the standings during the dual meets.

The Merced boys finished with 582 team points. El Capitan finished second with 542. The Merced girls had 500 points and Buhach Colony finished second with 450.5.

Ellie Metcalf and Reid McCall led their Merced teams with both picking up two individual victories.

Metcalf showcased her ability to sprint and excel in distance events with a win in the 50-yard freestyle (26.13 seconds) and the 500 freestyle (5 minutes, 29.56 seconds).

McCall also displayed his all-around ability with a win in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:05.91 and the 500 freestyle 5:07.67.

Other Merced boys to pick up wins include Matthew King in the 100 butterfly (57.39), Cash Hermosillo in the 100 backstroke (58.83) and Emelien Cortes Uranga in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.76). The Bears also finished first in the 400 freestyle relay (3:23.14) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:34.91).

Merced girls winners were Katie McIntosh in the 100 backstroke (1:04.37), Florence Cerpa in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.95) and Sarah Slocum in the 100 butterfly (1:04). The Bears also picked up wins in the 200 medley relay (2:01.40), the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.09) and the 400 freestyle relay (3:23.14).

El Capitan’s Brooklyn Ramsey was a double-winner, picking up victories in the 200 IM (2:18.66) and 100 freestyle (55.53).

Other local individual champions on the girls’ side include El Capitan’s Chloe Dingeldein in the 200 freestyle (2:05.22) and Gauchos teammate Akexia Ruiz in the 1-meter diving with a score of 125.65.

The other local boys to win were Atwater’s Ethan Sotelo in the 100 freestyle (49.46), Buhach Colony’s Jordan Cortez in the 200 freestyle (1:51.91), El Capitan’s Kenrik Michael (22.30) and Buhach Colony’s Christopher Ruelas in diving with a score of 166.70.